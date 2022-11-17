If your birthday is today: Put your energy into home, family and finances. Pay down debt and save for something special. Extra income and personal gain are within reach, and will lead to greater confidence and a chance to advance.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Interact with people from different backgrounds. Be cautious regarding joint ventures. Do your own thing if you don't share the same motives as a prospective partner.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Emotions will interfere with common sense. Take a moment to evaluate the suggestions made by those closest to you. Anger will hold you back. Rethink your strategy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A financial deal will turn out better than anticipated. Look over contracts, prepare documents and invest more time and money in yourself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Channel your energy into something you want. Refuse to let a change someone makes affect your plans. Don't make unnecessary adjustments.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't share too much information. Check out what everyone is doing. An emotional situation will teach you something.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Spending money while you're feeling emotional is discouraged. Eliminate stress by putting your energy into something positive.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Do your own thing and leave nothing to chance. Focus on how you earn your living and what you can do to improve your profession.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be careful what you wish for. Getting along will be half the battle. Aim to please, compliment others often and offer everyone a fair deal.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Knowing what everyone else is doing will help you make better decisions. Bring greater depth to whatever you pursue.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Have fun and enjoy the benefits of doing business with people who share your concerns. Keeping things simple and to the point will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't lose sight of your goal. Don't let stress cause you to react in haste. Bide your time, think matters through and do what's best for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Go directly to the source. Getting the correct information is crucial. Sign up for events that will bring you in contact with helpful people.
