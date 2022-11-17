If your birthday is today: Put your energy into home, family and finances. Pay down debt and save for something special. Extra income and personal gain are within reach, and will lead to greater confidence and a chance to advance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Interact with people from different backgrounds. Be cautious regarding joint ventures. Do your own thing if you don't share the same motives as a prospective partner.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.