Researchers say there are around 400 types of smell (AKA olfactory) receptors in your nose and it’s their job to detect an enormous array of scents — from stinky to soothing. You know that wonderful aroma of fresh-brewed coffee that greets you every morning? Well, it’s the result of 800 distinct types of molecules that travel from your cup to your smell receptors.

With such complex activity going on in your olfactory nerves, it’s no wonder research shows that loss of smell is associated with declining cognition and Alzheimer’s.

