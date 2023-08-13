Back in May, dear readers, you might recall this column featured geese trying to stage a coup of our house island during the Mississippi River flood. They were squatting on what was left of our lawn above water and on the driveway. They grew so audacious I feared they’d waddle into the house, pull up to the dining room table, and demand just-right porridge before testing out the beds.

Although I normally welcome riverine critters here on this backwater lake, I wasn’t going to have any prima donna Goldilocks Geese. I didn’t want to harm them, but I grew determined to defend home and hearth.

Fischer is professor of English

emerita at Clarke University.