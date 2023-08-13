Back in May, dear readers, you might recall this column featured geese trying to stage a coup of our house island during the Mississippi River flood. They were squatting on what was left of our lawn above water and on the driveway. They grew so audacious I feared they’d waddle into the house, pull up to the dining room table, and demand just-right porridge before testing out the beds.
Although I normally welcome riverine critters here on this backwater lake, I wasn’t going to have any prima donna Goldilocks Geese. I didn’t want to harm them, but I grew determined to defend home and hearth.
I’d read that a dog is the best deterrent, so I took to barking at them. Eventually that failed and my low gruff “woof woof” only elicited the laughter of one of the neighbors.
Next, I tied my husband’s old white handkerchiefs to poles and placed them around the island’s perimeter, hoping the waving action would cause a stir. Another neighbor canoed over to ask, “What’s up? Are you surrendering metaphorically to the geese?”
Finally, I banged on a pot and resorted to ringing them off our island with Mom Tweety’s mea culpa church bells. These methods worked until they didn’t. When flooding around our house subsided, so did the geese.
Rehearsing for the big flight south in a few months, the geese have returned by the gaggles, cluttering the beach and invading nearby Fincel cornfields. Emboldened, no doubt, by surviving a season of jet skis and tubing on these backwaters, they don’t even bat a flight feather when I bark now.
But last night, Mother Nature took over the skirmish.
Dr. Richard Kimble had just escaped Lt. Gerard’s clutches on our television when we heard a thunderous boom outside followed by a lingering hissssssss. The lights flashed off. We hastened out-of-doors to find four of our neighbors already discussing the phenomenon.
“I saw it happen,” reported the woman walking through the neighborhood on her evening stroll. “Probably a squirrel up on the electrical wires,” another replied.
“No. A goose” the walker said. “It came flying straight across the lake and over the beach. It slammed right into the neighborhood transformer box over there,” she explained pointing up to the top of the electrical pole a few houses away.
I called our daughter in Dubuque to let her know we might be camping out at her house if we were off grid for any length of time. When she reported that her electricity was still on, I explained the goosey cause of our blackout.
She paused. “Well, mom, I guess it’s payback.”
Jo-Carroll Energy sent out a Lineman from the county and we had power within the hour. That’s more than I can say for that bird.