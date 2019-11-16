The 37th annual Dubuque Area Congregations United Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 4300 Asbury Road.
The service of song and thanksgiving is titled, “Make Us Whole.” The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Craig Nessan, of Dubuque Wartburg Seminary. Music will be provided by the Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir and members of the University of Dubuque Choir. The organist will be Charles Barland.
A freewill offering will support the People In Need organization, which provides emergency assistances in exceptional circumstances.
Donations of non-perishable food items and papers goods also will be accepted for the Dubuque Food Pantry.