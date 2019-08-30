“Doctor Strange,”
6:30 p.m. on TNT:
Benedict Cumberbatch already had become a global superstar via his blockbuster TV success with “Sherlock” when he tapped into another huge fan base with this 2016 Marvel Comics-based smash, which casts him as gifted yet arrogant surgeon Stephen Strange, whose career is cut short by a near-fatal car crash. Subsequently, he becomes a master of the mystic arts.
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 8 p.m. on FOOD
In the new episode “Triple D Nation: A Family Affair,” host Guy Fieri goes on a quest to find some of the best family-run eateries. In Honolulu siblings are preparing to take the best of their mom’s Filipino dishes and roll them all over the island. In San Diego, three generations of diners have enjoyed taquitos prepared the same way at one of the city’s most popular taquerias.