If your birthday is today: A detail will play an important role in the way things unfold. Leave nothing to chance, and don't take on more than you can handle. Plan every action thoughtfully and with confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Control your emotions, and avoid wasting time or making a domestic situation worse. Be up-front, and take pride in what you say and do. Learn from the experience and keep moving forward.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) An open, receptive approach to situations involving friends, relatives or neighbors will help bring about positive change. A suggestion will provide insight into a problem.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay close attention to what others ask you to do and what that might require. Don't make hasty decisions that conflict with promises you made to a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Think twice before you say something you may regret. Overreacting won't help you get your way. Channel your energy into positive change that makes you feel good about who you are and how you look.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Do your best to help others. Gather information and put what you learn to good use. Look for a way to lower your overhead, and it will put your mind at ease.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Spend quality time with someone who offers encouragement and makes you feel good about yourself. An opportunity to put your skills to better use will also lead to some needed extra money.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't give someone the chance to push or manipulate you into doing something unrealistic. Avoid indulgence and instability. Focus on fitness, finances and family.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't sit back; put your plan in motion. Embrace people who share your interests and concerns. A positive change at home will bring you closer to a loved one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't limit what you can do. When one door closes, look for another way to reach your goal. Intelligence and stamina will be your saving graces.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Unrestrained behavior will lead to problems. Nurture meaningful relationships, and pay close attention to how you take care of your physical and emotional well-being.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Study, learn, gather information and head in a direction that will bring you stability and a sense of accomplishment. Take better care of your health and well-being.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Reaching out to others will make you feel good. Revisit your financial situation. Contemplate changes to the way you handle or earn your money. A creative outlet will lift your spirits.
June 16