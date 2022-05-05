A recent note from an 89-year-old asked, “What’s you recommendation for steps per day for people in my age group? My minimum step number is 3,000 (I usually exceed that), and gardening and yardwork (my favorite form of exercise) tops out at 7,000 to 10,000 a day.”
The short answer — as much as you can do, as often as possible. But keep in mind that 10,000 steps a day decreases all-cause mortality and the development of chronic disease. Also, all physical activities have a step equivalent; for example, 20 minutes of active gardening adds 1,660 steps.
Even better: At any age, a routine of strength-building plus cardiovascular exercise is important. Using your own body weight or stretchy bands can help preserve muscle, which will in turn make it easier to walk farther, faster.
On a totally different topic: COVID-19. First, there’s a new U.S. federal website that shows you locations in your community where you can pick up a free prescription for lifesaving antiviral COVID-19 pills — Google “COVID-19 Test to Treat Locator.” Second, new data shows that you have a five-fold increased risk of deep vein thrombosis (a blood clot, usually in the legs) for 70 days after having COVID-19, twice the bleeding risk for two months post-COVID-19, and a 33-fold increase in the risk of a blood clot in the lungs for 110 days after COVID-19. If you’ve had COVID-19, talk to your doctor about taking a low-dose aspirin daily and what symptoms to look for. Caught early, these risks can be managed.
