MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 Platt St., will host auditions for its production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, July 12.
Rehearsals will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 13, through Friday, Aug. 13, with performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Those ages 8 — or going into the second grade — through 18 are eligible to audition. The cost to participate is $35. Performers will be allowed to keep rehearsal materials.
The show will be directed by Ohnward Fine Arts Center Executive Director Richard Hall, with music direction by Linda Polk, piano accompaniment by Jenna Junge and choreography by Mandi Kuster.
For more information, call Ohnward Fine Arts Center at 566-652-9815 or email Hall at director@ohnward