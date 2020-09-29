“You talkin’ to me? You talkin’ to me?” That’s what Robert De Niro’s character Travis Bickle in “Taxi Driver” asks while standing in an empty room. Now, that may have been a sure sign that young Travis was unraveling, but in 2020, we know if you talk to yourself — and pay attention — it can have positive benefits.
Researchers from the University of Michigan recently found that talking to yourself in the third person about your food choices is an effective way to upgrade your nutrition, watch your weight and achieve a younger RealAge. Their study in the journal Clinical Psychological Science says you’ll be able to resist temptation and opt for healthier food if you act as if you’re observing the eating habits of someone else. For example, you might say, “Oh, he really shouldn’t eat fried foods,” or “I think ___ (fill in the blank with your name) should have a salad for lunch.”
Although 93% of you say you want to eat healthy foods at least some of the time, around 75% of people in the U.S. don’t get the minimum amounts of vegetables, fruits and whole grains needed to stay healthy. Clearly, it’s difficult to make good food choices.
So talking to yourself is worth a try — and here are three more smart steps that may make it easier to stick to your goal. 1) Eat at your desk for lunch? Don’t do it anymore. 2) Eat standing up? Ban that. 3) Eat watching TV? Turn it off.