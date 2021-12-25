To offer a thought on this sacred day is a humbling privilege as Christmas is just about my favorite day of the year, spiritually. My simple faith says: Jesus joins us on this earthly pilgrimage.
Theologians will be quick to counter: “Oh no, it is Easter that is our highest feast.” Yes, true. But Christmas, the “yes” to being born, makes Easter possible.
Our Christmas season brings so much outreach, joyful surprises and tables of friends and family gathering. All of that goodness smiles our way, settles in our heart and feels generous and kind; truly, “Of God.”
Charles Dickens once offered us the timeless challenge: “I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year.”
That breath of Christmas-past takes me back to our Founding Fathers, who with their Christian foundation, secured for us a country promising religious liberty from oppression.
That single purpose was so deeply valued that multiple nationalities from around Europe risked coming here and starting over, under the mantel of: “In God we trust.” As we sing our, “Oh Come Oh Come Emmanuel,” we continue the bringing forth our best in being those faithful communities yet, centuries later.
Thus, Christmas is a season for making room — for goodness, generosity and joy. Perhaps our making room begins with jumping onto Amazon to engage our frantic shopping; we bake; we move furniture to prepare a space; we haul in our special tree and decorate, and surround our days with hopeful Christmas music.
We prepare, invite, decorate, sing and often feel finished. And yet, there is more, so much more.
John the Baptist shouts out his fiery message, calling everyone to change, to make room for something amazing to come to birth within us. Living our Christmas well needs John’s message.
How do we make room for the Savior? Just changing the outside surface of our living isn’t enough; more importantly, we need to adjust the inside of our lives. To enjoy the beauty of the season requires the real work of the season.
Christmas isn’t just about the outside dressing; it is mostly about the inside of our living that needs the fresh rearrangement to make good room for peace and joy.
How desperately we need peace today. Jesus is the Prince of Peace. Let us make room for that great truth to dwell within our heart and mind for a while. Making room for that grace and giving lots away would change our cities, our schools and homes.
Our Christmas trees and musical settings only begin to dress our season. We hear “For onto us a Son is born.” Let us make room for Him this year, this season, in the midst of everything. For if His life is not born within us, He’s not born at all.
The great peace of God often begins with forgiveness and welcome. These gifts cannot be wrapped. They are lived through us and given to those at our tables and beyond.
Jesus, the gift of Christmas, makes all of this possible. Let us make good room for Him to be born within us this season and always.