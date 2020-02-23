One might be tempted to think of show choir as nothing more than jazz hands, spirit fingers and matching bedazzled costumes.
But members of Wahlert Catholic High School’s show choir programs will be the first to tell you: There’s a little more to it than that.
It’s hard work.
It’s fun.
It’s family.
“When I was in middle school, I saw friends of my older sister get up on stage as part of the show choir, and I thought, ‘Wow! That’s so cool,’ said Monica Ripley, a Wahlert senior who has performed in the school’s show choir programs for her entire high school career. “It’s a family, for sure, but we’re each also our own person as performers. Everyone is super passionate. Even when they’re tired or sick or sore, we come together on that. We’re not in it for the awards.”
All the same, a little validation never hurt anyone. And the taste of success can be pretty sweet.
The school’s show choirs netted several major accolades during a recent competition, “Rhythm on the Riverbend,” on Feb. 8 at Bettendorf (Iowa) High School.
In addition to recognizing individual performers, the school’s varsity ensemble, Impulse, placed first for Best Band during the daytime competition. Its prep ensemble, Impact, placed second.
Impulse also was awarded Best Crew, with both ensembles placing first in their respective prep and varsity divisions and advancing to the nighttime finals.
Impact placing first in the division and making it to nighttime finals marked a first in the group’s history.
Impact went on to place sixth in the competition, with Impulse garnering additional awards for Best Visuals, Best Vocals and being named Grand Champion.
Both ensembles will next compete at “The Main Event” on Saturday,
Feb. 29, at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa.
“It’s an incredible validation for all of the students’ dedicated work,” said Aaron Behnke, vocal music director at Wahlert. “I’m proud of them all, not just for awards they received, but for the efforts and attitude it took to make it possible in the first place.”
A long time coming
Behnke is in his eighth year at the helm of the two groups.
Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School also offers a show choir — Ignite.
“We’ve always had a lot of talent in our show choirs,” he said. “I think with these particular students, there is a ton of passion. They’re hungry. Even after a big win, they’re never settling. They’re always focused on making sure the next performance is still their best performance.”
That attitude has come to define the ensembles’ season, Behnke said.
After an audition process for Impulse — grades 9-11 — and Impulse — grades 9-12 — students began rehearsing the first week of September, learning music as well as dance, courtesy of a professional choreographer who comes in to work with the groups.
The ensembles’ rehearse once per week during the fall, kicking practices up to twice per week beginning in November. By January, they’re in full swing.
“It’s a lot of hard work and a big commitment,” Behnke said. “But the students are dedicated to it. They have fun with it.”
The music
When it comes to a successful show choir performance, the music is paramount.
“Generally, we try to program music of various styles that allows the kids to dance and without making the singing too difficult,” Behnke said. “That’s the one thing that’s unique about show choir. It’s a different kind of performance, where you have the students entertaining on various levels, from the singing and the dancing to the band and the overall presentation.”
During competitions, it’s those elements that round out the judging process. For the choir component, that includes vocal quality, intonation, rhythmic accuracy, balance and blend, poise and confidence, facial expressions and more. For the band, balance and intonation is an emphasis.
Impulse’s 2020 program includes the tunes, “Lights,” “Outta Here,” “Change on the Rise” and medleys of “Play with Fire,” “Too Far Gone” and “Risin’.” Impact’s repertoire includes “Alright,” “Unspoken Words,” “How to Return Home” and “Good Time,” with the medley, “Keep on Movin’.”
While students spend a considerable amount of time with the music, the programs rarely fall stagnant, Behnke said.
“The students are always looking toward what else they are capable of,” he said. “That they’re always trying to improve helps keep it fresh.”
Steady popularity
While some might attribute the interest surrounding show choir to pop culture entertainment such as the hit TV show “Glee” or movies like “Pitch Perfect,” Behnke said that the enthusiasm for such groups can be credited to student involvement.
“It’s something particularly popular in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, and it has continued to grow,” he said. “I think what kids like about it is that it gives all of them an equal chance to participate in various forms of the performing arts. There are no bench players.”
For senior Gavin Hamilton, who has played bass in the show choir band for two years, it’s tops in the extracurricular world.
“Show choir is my favorite activity ever,” he said, grinning from ear to ear. “I’ve just never experienced anything else like it. From my very first practice, I was just there. There are great people and great musicians. It’s amazing to be a part of and to be able to share that.”
It’s a crowd-pleaser as well, as evidenced from both audience response and from positive competition results — the fruits of the students’ labors.
“It’s unreal,” Behnke said. “Competitions are a subjective thing, but it’s great to see these students awarded for their hard work.”