The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra has announced the winners of its 2022 Student Concerto Competition.
Tuba player Brett Tomkins, 15, of Dubuque, took first place for his performance of Alexj Lebedev’s Concerto in One Movement. Tomkins is a student of Danny Rowland.
Flutist Mariah Schmitt, 17, of Farley, Iowa, won second place for her performance of C. Chaminade’s Concertino. Schmitt is a student of Julia Omarzu.
Alto saxophone player Emily Davisdon, 16, of Dubuque, won third place for her performance of Paule Maurice’s Tableux de provence, movement 5. Davisdon is a student of Micki Marolf.
Honorable mention was awarded to Will Seigl-Gesin and Heidi Wood, who performed a violin duet. Both are 16, of Platteville, Wis., and study with Carol Carlson.
Judging the 10 performances were DSO concertmaster Eleanor Bartsch, DSO principal flutist Timothy Hagen and DSO principal cellist Philip Bergman.
The competition, which took place on April 30 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dubuque, is sponsored by the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra League. It is open to tri-state students in grades 8-12 and is designed “to inspire more advanced students to prepare, audition and compete for the opportunity to perform with a professional orchestra,” according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.