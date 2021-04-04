Compared to introducing past boyfriends to my parents, I initially thought engaging in this proverbial ritual of courtship at 35 would be a piece of cake.
Unless you live with or the next house over from Mom and Dad, it seems to matter less what either party feels about one another. My parents are happy that I’m merely dating anyone at all after a decade of bachelorhood.
This differs markedly from the raised eyebrows and grimaces my beau and I evoked from them 16 years ago when we wanted to dance together at my brother’s wedding. My then boyfriend’s presence had become a political statement in the period before gay marriage was a thing.
I needn’t have worried about my next serious relationship. That romance was dead prior to the big introduction, strained by long distance. But my father’s bad behavior sealed its fate. Grumbling at dinner with a filled wineglass in hand, he acerbically outlined his and my mother’s supposed failings as parents, as if to justify the origin of my personality deficits.
Recalling these incidents, I told Michael two weeks ago, “I need to start warning you about what my parents are going to be like.”
We planned a short trip to see them and go skiing at the run adjacent to Santa Fe. The resort was located on the snowcapped fringe of the southern Rocky Mountains.
My mother had begun preparing ahead of our arrival, unconvinced that Michael, a first-time skier, would enjoy himself unless he studied. She emailed links to YouTube, then telephoned.
“Has he watched that video on how to snow plow yet?” she asked. “Tell him he needs to watch it. It will be very helpful.”
Our plane landed and that evening, she appraised his ski getup to ensure everything fit. In the kitchen, he modeled nylon snow pants, then a pair of ski boots.
My father, who was loading the dishwasher, asked Michael if he knew of the city of Los Alamos, the site where the atomic bomb was created. Its lights glowed in the distance outside a bay window.
He did not.
“What did you study in college?” my dad barked.
“Physics and math,” Michael told him.
“What courses did you take?”
“Oh gosh, it was so long ago.”
My mother laughed.
“Like Bennet,” she suggested. “Ballet. Japanese literature.”
“You took ballet?” Michael asked me from across the room.
I looked up from my computer.
“No, I took modern dance,” I said.
“What physics courses did you take?” my father interjected. “Did you get any nuclear physics?”
“No,” Michael said.
“How about X-ray? Radiation physics? Did you ever hear of E = mc2?”
“The E = mc2 is the simplified version of the formula,” Michael said.
Online dating guides had warned that I not leave him alone with my parents for too long in case he ran out of things to say or grew uncomfortable. I needn’t have worried.
My mother handed Michael a knit ushanka snow hat, which had frayed strings protruding in a line at the top like a mohawk.
“Hey Bennet, what do you think of that hat?” she said. “Take a picture. I love that on you Michael. You have the perfect face for that.”
“E = mc2 is the formula,” my dad continued.
“It is not,” Michael said, adding, “What is the letter ‘c’?”
“I don’t know. It’s what Einstein decided to call the speed of light.”
“C stands for ‘celeritas,’ which is Latin for swiftness.”
“Oh, swiftness. I agree.”
“Are you telling me I don’t know something?” Michael quipped.
My mother laughed again.
“I’m getting into an argument with your dad, Bennet,” Michael declared.
“It’s hard to believe you don’t know about Los Alamos,” my father said, turning back to the dishes. “That was such a famous site during World War II.”
Michael later observed he had a hard time following conversation when my parents and I spoke.
“That is pretty typical,” I said.
Talking on the phone a week after our trip, I asked my mother what she thought.
“He’s very likable,” she said. “He was very helpful in the kitchen.”
Mom noted I had left cups and plates on coffee tables and countertops.
“You can’t just leave things all over the place,” she said.