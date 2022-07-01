According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, as of the Memorial Day weekend, the seven-day average for COVID-19 cases in the U.S. was 119,725.
A year ago, the seven-day average was just 17,887 cases! So here are some tips to protect your health against the ongoing COVID-19 virus.
1. A study in JAMA Internal Medicine found pulse oximetry (that little plastic meter they put on your finger to gauge your blood oxygen level) overestimates arterial oxygen saturation in Asian, Black and Hispanic patients, and is associated with a systemic failure that delays or prevents access to treatment that could save their life. If you think you need COVID-19 treatment and the pulse-ox says differently, ask — no, insist — that a blood sample be taken from an artery inside your wrist for a blood gas analysis.
2. Boosters for kids 5 to 11 have been OK’d for those who got their last dose at least five months ago. That’s dose No. 3 for most kids in the age group and No. 4 for immunocompromised children. It’s a smart idea.
3. A study in the BMJ found getting an mRNA booster that’s the same as the two-shot regimen you initially got (Pfizer or Moderna) is the No. 1 way to prevent non-severe COVID-19, even against different variants. And adding a third mRNA shot to other primary vaccines, like the J&J, does almost as well for you. Even a case of mild COVID-19 can lead to long COVID and brain dysfunction, so do everything (boosters, masks, hand-washing) that can help you dodge infection!
