If your birthday is today: A positive attitude will result in emotional rewards and opportunities. Channel your energy into home projects and taking care of loose ends. Love and romance are favored.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Stick to your plan, regardless of what others do or say. Do your own thing. An opportunity will require you to adjust your lifestyle. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) The changes happening around you will result in an emotional trade-off. Have a backup plan to ensure you can live up to your promises, regardless of how things unfold.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Pay attention to criticism, but take it in stride. The help you offer others will stifle criticism. Speak from the heart.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use what you learn to help others. Your kindness will encourage people to help. Make your needs known, and success will follow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Check out possibilities, set up an interview or expand your interests. Don't let others slow you down. Be true to yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A unique approach may not suit everyone, but it will weed out people who are wasting your time. Choose to be proactive.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Push yourself to finish what you start. Learn from every experience and apply what you discover to improve the environment where you live.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your actions will count more than your words. Set high standards, and don't make allowances for anyone trying to manipulate you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don’t trust someone else to have your best interest in mind. Discover what's meaningful to you. Take better care of yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Adjustments at home will make your life easier. Don't let an outsider convince you to buy something you don't need. Set a budget.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don’t let someone's decisions disrupt your plans. Home improvements or lifestyle changes are favored. You'll be satisfied with the work that you do.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Put everything in order before you proceed. Knowing what you want will ensure you get the help you need. Don't take a physical or financial risk.
April 14
