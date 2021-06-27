STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton author Paula Baysinger Morhardt will host a meet-and-greet book signing from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Main Street Parties and Events, 113 S. Main St.
Morhardt is the author of “Widow’s Walk: How My World Ended and What Happened After” and “Widow’s Tears of Sorrow”.
Morhardt also is the author of four children’s books, two books of poetry and an ongoing series of cookbooks. The third book in the cookbook series is being released this month, with additional children’s books, the fourth book in the cookbook series and another book of poetry planned for release later this year.
Morhardt’s books are available from Sullivan’s Foods, 103 W. North Ave., or through the author’s website at www.booksbypaulamorhardt.com.
Libraries, bookstores and schools can order directly from the publisher at www.foxpointepublishing.com/wholesale.
Books also will be available for purchase on the day of the book signing.