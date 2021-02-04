If all the world is a stage, then every player eventually must take a bow.
For Frank McClain, his curtain call has come.
After nearly six years playing the dual role of executive director and artistic director at The Grand Opera House , McClain this week publicly announced his plans to step down.
He will continue his duties through mid-May.
McClain emphasized that the decision was his.
“I want to make it clear to the community that this was my choice,” he said. “The board of directors has been very supportive and wishes me well, just as I wish the very best for the Grand.”
McClain, 59, cited the reason behind his decision as changes in his personal life and the belief that it was “time to move on.” He admitted it was something he’d been contemplating even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic taking hold last spring, forcing the Grand to reimagine its programming and audience engagement options in what has been a challenging year for nonprofit organizations.
“I had been thinking about it since last January,” he said. “Then, COVID hit, the world stopped, and that didn’t feel like the right time to leave. I’d come to a place in my life where I wondered if this was going to be my last job or if I might still be interested in other opportunities. I feel like this is the right thing for me at this time and the right time to bring someone new in. When I came to the Grand, I began in May, which gave me a lot of opportunities during the summer to meet patrons and theater donors. Hopefully, it will give my successor that same opportunity.”
‘Standing on the shoulders of giants’
A Dubuque native, Wahlert Catholic High School graduate and voice alum of Clarke University’s music department, McClain returned to his hometown in May 2015. He replaced Paul Hemmer, who served as the Grand’s executive director from 2010 to 2014.
McClain brought with him a wealth of experience.
Prior to joining the Grand, he maintained professional ground in Florida as the managing director of Opera Tampa, a post he held for three years. Prior to that, he worked for Universal Studios, Disney and throughout Orlando as a performer in musical theater and opera and as a director and arts administrator.
Additionally, he co-founded Stage Left Theatre, became a resident director with Orlando Opera and artistic director for Florida Opera Theatre, and served as a production manager and director of musical theater and opera productions for the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.
McClain learned of the open position at the Grand during a visit to Dubuque and through Thomas Robbins, executive director of University of Dubuque Heritage Center and McClain’s cousin.
“I told him, ‘If there ever was a job in the arts in Dubuque, I’d jump at the opportunity to return to my hometown,’” McClain said.
During his time at the Grand, McClain reintroduced an annual summer production for children, which had fallen away from the theater’s prior seasons.
He oversaw the investment of new microphones and upgraded sound technology, aiming to enhance patrons’ live theater-going experience. He also launched “Terror at the Grand,” an annual haunted house experience capitalizing on the theater’s many floors, its technical capabilities and its arsenal of actors and volunteers.
Grand Board Director Tara Brock said the decision came as a surprise but credited McClain with leaving his fingerprint on the Grand.
“He’s done a lot in his time with us, especially in keeping the Grand afloat during the pandemic, whether it was writing grants or researching loans,” she said. “I think in terms of productions, his fingerprint was always there, even when someone else was directing. He made it a point to develop a nice relationship with our volunteers, hosting volunteer appreciation parties, and our volunteer base expanded because of him. While I’m going to miss him, I understand and am happy for him to be able to try something new, even if he’s not sure what that is yet. He thinks that maybe getting some fresh blood is something that could be good for the Grand. But Frank is a great guy, and is going to be missed.”
Brock called McClain the “face of the Grand,” ready to step in anywhere from making popcorn at the concession stand to playing host for the theater’s many events and working to archive the Grand’s history.
It’s a distinction not lost on McClain.
“I saw myself as a steward not only of theater but of the historical building,” he said. “It was always important to me to share this history of Ethel Barrymore, George M. Cohen and Lillian Russel being on that stage, especially with younger performers who maybe didn’t know those names.”
McClain added that he recognized the responsibility in continuing the legacy of the Barn Community Theater, an entity founded by Sue Riedel in 1972.
Riedel served as the Grand’s executive director from 1986 to 2001, during which time she and others purchased the 1890 theater and re-established it as a community playhouse following years of vacancy after serving as a movie theater.
Riedel is the artistic director and theater manager of Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater.
In 2005, the Grand underwent extensive renovations, restoring the theater’s original façade and fly space; updating its green room, dressing rooms, backstage area and restrooms; as well as revamping its administrative offices, inner and outer lobbies, house and seating.
Later years saw the addition of the theater’s elevator, new chandelier and restored orchestra area.
“I don’t think people in the community realize what an undertaking it was for people like Sue Riedel and others to help make the Grand what it is today,” McClain said. “I’m standing on the shoulders of giants.”
Beyond the Grand
Brock said that while McClain’s replacement will be a tough role to cast, cast it they must. The Grand’s board of directors is in the process of organizing a search committee.
“We’ll be figuring out next steps and coming up with a new job description,” she said. “We have a great staff and a strong working board right now. It makes me feel more comfortable moving forward that we have solid people in place.”
McClain said he intends to remain in Dubuque, at least for the foreseeable future.
While he is looking toward opportunities to return to directing opera professionally, having turned down several offers during his time at the Grand, McClain is not in any rush to “jump out of the frying pan and into the fire,” he said.
“The job at the Grand is a big one and often can be very inundating to a schedule,” he said. “It’s a small staff. You wear many hats. And with any job like that, I think there is the risk of burning out. When I first came to Dubuque, I thought I would have more time to be a member of the arts community, go to the symphony, head into Chicago to see a few shows. The Grand season, especially during the summer, is very busy, and that opportunity never presented itself. I’m looking forward to some time outside of the arts for awhile.”
McClain also is eyeing an eventual return to performing, something he said he has deeply missed, though he has no intention of “lurking” at the Grand.
“I was a gypsy performer before I came to directing and arts administration,” McClain said. “This is the longest time I have ever spent away from performing, and I do miss it.”
Until that day comes, McClain said he has a plethora of memories to look back upon from his time at the Grand, from directing a collaborative effort between the Grand and Heartland Ballet with the musical “Carousel” to investing in online resources throughout the pandemic to bring virtual offerings to audiences.
McClain said that while plans are underway for live performances to take place at the Grand this spring and summer, he imagines that seating will continue to be limited, with virtual options offered as an alternative in some circumstances due to the ongoing pandemic.
Despite that, McClain said he is hopeful that he made a positive contribution to the legacy of the Grand.
“I hope that in my time there I helped make it a welcoming and inviting place, not only for our patrons but for our performers,” he said. “I hope that the theater continues growing and that people in the community continue supporting the Grand, not only as audience members but in dollars. It’s wonderful to have a space, but with that comes a lot of responsibility in managing and maintaining a 600-seat facility. For organizations like the Grand, the support they need will always be ongoing.”