Area gardening centers expect to see a continued trend toward planting more native species as this year’s gardening season gets underway.
“What we’re seeing is people are kind of going back to more native species of trees, shrubs and perennials,” said Doug Wagner Jr., owner at Wagner Nursery in Asbury, Iowa. “People are trying to be more conscious of things, going back to natural plants, a lot of native stuff. That’s the way it was meant to be. People are kind of going back to our roots a little bit.”
As a result of being more environmentally minded, Wagner said people are more frequently putting things like pollinator gardens in their yards to attract creatures such as hummingbirds, butterflies and bees.
Lori Portner, owner of Murphy’s Gardens, in Galena, Ill., also said the pollinator-friendly plants have been extremely popular.
Murphy’s Gardens has a list of native species important to pollinators for gardeners looking to keep that in mind. In addition to planting native species outdoors, Portner said there are also nectar plants that can be potted for those with more limited green space.
“I think, thankfully, that’s been an accelerated thing for the past 10 years,” Portner said of the trend toward native species. “Pollinators are in such dire need. We’ve been seeing way more people than we used to see for native plants. It used to be a handful. Now, a lot of people have them.”
Wagner also said people are seeking landscaping and plants that are easy to maintain, including dwarf varieties of plants that people don’t have to trim.
“More generally speaking, people are getting busier and busier and busier,” he said. “They have less and less time to work on maintenance and work on landscaping. They want landscaping, want their homes, yards, properties, entertainment areas to be beautiful and look good. But either, A. they don’t like to work with plants, or B. they just don’t have the time.”
Wagner said the nursery is busy year-round, with the gardening season booking out quickly each year for landscaping work.
“For the general public, we started getting a lot of calls that really picked up around the first of March,” he said. “Then, it’s like a marathon getting closer. Once we got those 70 and 80 degree days early on (in the spring), it started exploding. It slowed down a bit, but once people got the itch to get outside, we were ready to rock and roll.”
For people looking for plants to buy, Wagner said he recommended plants suited for zone four or less, as the climate in the area is too cold for zone five plants.
“My biggest advice is people need to not get so excited,” Wagner said. “You’ve got to remember the general rule of thumb is wait until Mother’s Day for the last frost or freeze potential. Anything that we carry over from the previous year you can plant whenever because it’s been put through the cold and hardened up. That can be planted whenever. Anything else has to get acclimated to the climate and temperature.”
Portner also stressed the importance of acclimating plants to the sun and temperature before planting them, especially plants that were grown in a greenhouse.
“Sunburn and windburn can be a problem just as much as the cold,” she said. “Many annuals and warm-season vegetables don’t want to be out until the night temperatures are over 50 degrees. It doesn’t always pay to rush into gardening.”
However, Wagner also said this past winter was mild, and most garden items should do well thanks to not much fluctuation in temperature.
Wagner also advises gardeners to think about how big plants are going to get while deciding where exactly to place them in a yard and not judge the distance between plants on how large they are during the planting stage.
“Some people plant things way too close together or next to a house foundation,” he said. “Just because a tree isn’t massive now doesn’t mean three, four, five, seven years from now it won’t be gigantic.”
He also said he has been seeing people in the past year or two digging up plants from years prior because they do not look like they are alive anymore.
“They will dig stuff out and bring it back, and it’s still very much alive,” he said. “People just have to be patient. You can’t be digging stuff out, especially newly-planted items. If they are one to two years old, it takes longer to come back than a more established specimen.”
Partner said she hopes the increased interest in gardening that sprung up out of the COVID-19 pandemic continues into this year.
“Last year, despite COVID retreating a little bit, we were just as busy as the years before,” she said. “The COVID pandemic really made a lot of people think about where their food was coming from and planting the right things. We made a lot of new gardeners that will continue to have experience and grow. We hope it’s not just a temporary thing.”
