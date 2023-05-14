Area gardening centers expect to see a continued trend toward planting more native species as this year’s gardening season gets underway.

“What we’re seeing is people are kind of going back to more native species of trees, shrubs and perennials,” said Doug Wagner Jr., owner at Wagner Nursery in Asbury, Iowa. “People are trying to be more conscious of things, going back to natural plants, a lot of native stuff. That’s the way it was meant to be. People are kind of going back to our roots a little bit.”

