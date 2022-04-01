Carden International Circus’ Shrine Circus will return to Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., for a performance at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will fill a traditional three-ring circus.

Doors will open one hour before show time for preshow activities, including performer meet-and-greet, animal rides and more.

General admission tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12

and younger. Tickets are available to purchase at www.spectacularcircus.com. Tickets also can be purchased one hour before show times at the Five Flags Center box office.

