Carden International Circus’ Shrine Circus will return to Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., for a performance at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.
Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will fill a traditional three-ring circus.
Doors will open one hour before show time for preshow activities, including performer meet-and-greet, animal rides and more.
General admission tickets are $20 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12
and younger. Tickets are available to purchase at www.spectacularcircus.com. Tickets also can be purchased one hour before show times at the Five Flags Center box office.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.