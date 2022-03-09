Sweet, tender scallops need very little cooking. In fact, to remain delicate and flavorful, they should be cooked only a few minutes over high heat in a skillet large enough to hold them in one layer without touching.
The result will be a crusty coating while the inside remains juicy.
The savory, sherry and mustard sauce take only a couple of minutes to cook in the same pan used for the scallops.
Helpful hints
— Be sure to dry scallops with a paper towel before cooking to get a nice crust on them.
— Find shredded carrots in the produce department.
— Look for small splits of dry sherry in the wine section of the market or a liquor store.
— A quick way to chop chives is to snip them with a scissors.
Countdown
— Prepare all ingredients.
— Make rice and set aside.
— Make scallops.
Shopping list
To buy: small bunch fresh chives, one package shredded carrots, one small carton whipping cream, 3/4 pound large sea scallops, one jar Dijon mustard, one bottle dry sherry, one package microwaveable brown rice and one can olive oil spray.
Staples: olive oil, salt, and black peppercorns.
DIJON SCALLOPS
Yield: 2 servings.
3/4 pound large sea scallops
Olive oil spray
½ cup dry sherry
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons whipping or heavy cream
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Rinse, drain and pat dry scallops. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add scallops and sauté 2 minutes turn over and saute 2 minutes. Transfer scallops to two dinner plates. Add the sherry to the skillet and cook to reduce liquid for 15-20 seconds. Stir in mustard and blend into sherry to make a smooth sauce. Add cream and stir into the sauce. Spoon sauce over the scallops and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.
Nutritional information per serving: 338 calories (31% from fat), 11.8 g fat (5.4 g saturated, 3.6 g monounsaturated), 79 mg cholesterol, 29.6 g protein, 37.2 g carbohydrates, 0.3 g fiber, 371 mg sodium.
RICE AND SHREDDED CARROTS
Yield: 2 servings.
1 package microwave brown rice (1½ cups cooked)
1 cup Shredded carrots
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 cup chopped chives
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½ cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add the carrots, oil, chives and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Nutritional information per serving: 271 calories (28% from fat), 8.4 g fat (1.4 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 4.9 g protein, 44.3 g carbohydrates, 4.2 g fiber, 44 mg sodium.