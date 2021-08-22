From the time I inhaled my first intoxicating whiff of chalk dust at the kindergarten blackboard when I was 4, I have loved school.

Now, at 17 times that age (you can do the math fast in your head if you paid more attention in arithmetic than I did), I am jazzed to start an online class soon.

It will examine the book of Genesis — an R-rated version, complete with murder, deceit, rebellion, betrayal and lust along with faith and wisdom.

As both a lifelong student and an occasional teacher of writing, here are the top 12 things I’ve learned at school:

  • No question is stupid unless you are asking it to show off or to stump the teacher.
  • Nine months of rubbing elbows with others teaches you tolerance.
  • The students who are weird without trying to be often are the most interesting ones to get to know.
  • Some time in class, you are likely going to fall down, throw up, say something stupid, let a loud toot or flunk a quiz. Laugh at yourself before anyone else has a chance.
  • You might find the teacher (or student) you like least is the one from whom you learn the most.
  • If you think you shouldn’t say it or do it in class, you are probably right.
  • Don’t lose touch with your closest school friends; in later years, you can joyfully reconnect each other with your younger selves.
  • Beware of trends in education, like never giving homework or over-promoting self-esteem. (If everybody is special in every way, then nobody is.)
  • You might be smarter than some of the other students and even your teacher, but that doesn’t mean you know more.
  • Try hard, even in classes that are difficult for you, but don’t despair about what doesn’t come easily. You will find a profitable niche in which you excel and can then pay to have challenging things done for you.
  • Never join in with bullying. You could be next.
  • Give all subjects a chance. I thought history was a snore until high school, when Mr. Parks categorized American presidents according to their body types — William Howard Taft, an endomorph so large he had to have a special tub installed in the White House; the lean Woodrow Wilson, an ectomorph who played baseball and was the first president to attend the World Series; and the solidly athletic John Kennedy, a mesomorph who played touch football and saved fellow sailors when his PT boat was attacked, towing one of them to safety with a belt clamped in his teeth.

Readers, what are the most important things you learned in school?

Christian, a former Dubuquer, is an Ames, Iowa, writer. Email her at rachristian3026@yahoo.com.

Tags

Recommended for you