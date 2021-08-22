From the time I inhaled my first intoxicating whiff of chalk dust at the kindergarten blackboard when I was 4, I have loved school.
Now, at 17 times that age (you can do the math fast in your head if you paid more attention in arithmetic than I did), I am jazzed to start an online class soon.
It will examine the book of Genesis — an R-rated version, complete with murder, deceit, rebellion, betrayal and lust along with faith and wisdom.
As both a lifelong student and an occasional teacher of writing, here are the top 12 things I’ve learned at school:
No question is stupid unless you are asking it to show off or to stump the teacher.
Nine months of rubbing elbows with others teaches you tolerance.
The students who are weird without trying to be often are the most interesting ones to get to know.
Some time in class, you are likely going to fall down, throw up, say something stupid, let a loud toot or flunk a quiz. Laugh at yourself before anyone else has a chance.
You might find the teacher (or student) you like least is the one from whom you learn the most.
If you think you shouldn’t say it or do it in class, you are probably right.
Don’t lose touch with your closest school friends; in later years, you can joyfully reconnect each other with your younger selves.
Beware of trends in education, like never giving homework or over-promoting self-esteem. (If everybody is special in every way, then nobody is.)
You might be smarter than some of the other students and even your teacher, but that doesn’t mean you know more.
Try hard, even in classes that are difficult for you, but don’t despair about what doesn’t come easily. You will find a profitable niche in which you excel and can then pay to have challenging things done for you.
Never join in with bullying. You could be next.
Give all subjects a chance. I thought history was a snore until high school, when Mr. Parks categorized American presidents according to their body types — William Howard Taft, an endomorph so large he had to have a special tub installed in the White House; the lean Woodrow Wilson, an ectomorph who played baseball and was the first president to attend the World Series; and the solidly athletic John Kennedy, a mesomorph who played touch football and saved fellow sailors when his PT boat was attacked, towing one of them to safety with a belt clamped in his teeth.
Readers, what are the most important things you learned in school?