One of the things I am always looking for when doing evaluations for customers is markings.
Finding markings on items gives us direction as to where to look and find value. Sometimes they can be hard to read because of their size and placement on the item.
Jewelry is one of the best examples. When looking at jewelry, one of the most useful tools is a jeweler’s loupe. They come in various sizes, and I find the 30X to be one of the best.
These loupes provide magnification up to 30X and can be found on eBay for around $10.
With the loupe, I found a marking on the back of this tie bar that showed 750 with a makers mark below it. The 750 is a mark that is used in Europe to indicate a gold content of the item.
In the U.S. marketplace you would find a stamp that would be 18k. Both marks indicate that the item is 75% pure gold — mixed with other metals to increase the durability and hardness of the item.
Most gold jewelry sold today is either 14k or 10k and is stamped with those markings. The tie bar sold on eBay for its gold value of $250.
