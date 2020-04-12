What's it worth on eBay? Wriggle room for Van Briggle

Recently, when helping a client separate items that she wanted from things that no longer held meaning in her life, we picked up this little vase.
I recognized it as a nice example of early Van Briggle pottery from 1905, just 7 inches tall and 4 inches wide. We posted this vase for a
seven-day auction cycle on eBay, with an opening bid of $299.99.
In the first hours of the sale, I had an email offer of $2,000 if I wanted to end the auction early.
Knowing that those types of offers indicate more value, we let the auction run for seven days
Five bidders entered 14 bids, and the vase sold for $4,500.