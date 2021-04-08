If your birthday is today: Mull over your objective and strategize how best to reach your target. Refuse to let others interfere. Taking charge will be your best option this year if you want to live life your way. Don't let anger set in when action is required. Let your success be your calling card.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't be fooled by someone's actions. Go directly to the source if you want to get the facts. You have more options than you think. Trust in your ability and judgment. Don't limit what you can do.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Have patience. Make sure that everyone understands what you are up against and how others can help. Choose your words carefully and maintain moderation moving forward. Avoid taking a risk.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Mixed emotions will confuse you. Making the right move will help you gain the support and respect of your friends and colleagues. A proposal will capture your attention. Listen to what others have to say.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Put greater emphasis on creativity and doing things your way. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you'll avoid interference.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Pay attention to what others need, and consider what you can offer. Your generosity can lead to trouble if you go overboard. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll come up with a pretty good idea. Bring about a change that will encourage a better lifestyle. It's up to you to make adjustments that facilitate greater freedom, less stress and a better future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction you don't want to go. Set your sights on what's attainable, and channel your energy into bringing about positive change. Share your plans with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Use your imagination to come up with an innovative plan that will improve the way you live and your relationship with someone special. Stick to a strict budget to avoid financial stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Focus on self-improvement. Be careful not to jump to conclusions or take sides in a situation with lots of variables. Ask questions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Look for a unique way to use your skills. Expand your knowledge. Incorporate new skills into your resume, but don't pretend that you can do something you can't. Honesty will be a must.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You may desire change, but don't let anyone fool you into thinking the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. Look inward.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Let your emotions, imagination and personal needs lead to positive change. Follow your heart, and connect with people who share your interests.
April 8