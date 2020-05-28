Outside the Lines Art Gallery recently announced the winners of its 2020 Great Draw Visual Arts Scholarships.
Four students from Dubuque area high schools received scholarships to use toward their post-secondary education at the school of their choice.
Award-winners include Addie Spahn and Leah Steed, both of Dubuque Hempstead High School; Isabella Duccini, of Dubuque Senior High School; and Lily Roth, of Wahlert Catholic High School.
This is the ninth year that gallery
co-owners Stormy Mochal and Connie Twining have offered visual art scholarships to local students.
This year’s scholarships are funded with proceeds from The Great Draw Street Art Competition held in September 2019 with support from Premier Bank, Hirschbach Trucking, Key City Vision, L.May Eatery, O’Connor and Thomas Law Firm and Knockout Melts.