If there is one thing I love more than grammar, it’s The Beatles. In April 1964, the Fab Four held all five spots in the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This record held until Drake occupied nine out of the top ten songs in 2021 when his album “Certified Lover Boy” dominated streaming services.

Now with Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” and “Midnights (3am Edition)” albums, she’s accomplished a first in music history — her hits occupy all of the top 10 songs on Billboard’s list. The only caveat I’ll bring to this accomplishment is that The Beatles didn’t have the same streaming opportunities available to them back in the days of Beatlemania.

Honeycutt is a syndicated columnist.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.