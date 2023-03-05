“Paperback Jack,” by Loren D. Estleman (Forge Books, ISBN 978-1-250-82731-9)
When was the last time you read a crime noir novel that glued you to your chair?
If it’s been a while, you might try, “Paperback Jack,” by Ann Arbor, Mich., writer Loren D. Estleman, prolific author of dozens of novels ranging from crime thrillers to Westerns.
“Paperback Jack” tells the story of Jacob Heppleman, a disillusioned World War II veteran who considers himself all but washed up as a writer. His reentry into the writing world begins by his breaking-and-entering into a pawnshop to steal a used typewriter.
Jacob’s salvation is Ellen Curry, a woman he meets in a useless writing class at a local school. As their relationship develops, so does Jacob’s writing career when he finds himself unwillingly reincarnated as Jack Holly, author of a best-selling paperback that somehow moved from the slush pile to the paperback best-seller lists.
However, Jacob, or “Jack”, views his unlikely success with mixed feelings. The bloodily garish book cover, complete with a scantily clad moll, offends his writer’s sensibilities. That is until the royalty checks start rolling in.
The only problem that Jacob has with this success is that his prose doesn’t seem realistic enough. So he sells his soul to Blue Devil Books and explores the criminal underworld for ideas and dialogue, something he later regrets.
When Jacob later finds himself part of congressional hearings investigating how the paperback industry is demoralizing youth, his straightforward answers make the inquisition seem flaccid at best.
Estleman’s staccato prose and short chapters blaze away at you like a .45 Thompson submachine gun, as his characters emerge realistically. There are no true male heroes in the novels — just men with urges and desires with ethics taking a back seat to success at any price.
The women — Jacob’s wife, Ellen, and later their daughter, Millier — are the true heroes — or heroines as the period would have it. They’re able to keep Jacob on the straight-and-narrow to find success as a writer and human being.
Since Estleman bases his novel on research on the paperback industry of the post-war era, it rings as true as a blackjack across the back of the head.
“Paperback Jack” is a highly entertaining tour de force that’s hard to put down with memorable characters and a satisfying, but somewhat sad, ending.
Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.
