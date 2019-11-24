Since moving to Northern California in 2010, my wife and I have enjoyed the benefits from living in a favorable climate: Mild summers with low humidity, snowless winters, early springs and longer autumns.
The last three falls, however, have brought devastating wildfires to the counties immediately north and east of San Francisco. This fall, the Kincade Fire, which burned more than 75,000 acres and resulted in more than 100,000 residents being evacuated, posed such a threat to Sonoma and Marin counties that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. shut off power to 970,000 customers. More than 460 cellphone towers also were knocked out of service. We lost power and cellphone service from 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
We anticipated the event and made what arrangements we could. Using candles and a flashlight we began our period without power. We had some unexpected benefits. The night and early morning skies were spectacular without the usual light pollution.
The darkness also amplified the hooting of owls at dusk and before dawn. In the open space outside our residence we experienced the unfamiliar and high-pitched sounds of coyotes.
The downside of being without power was troublesome. Our cellphones were useless. We had to drive to listen for updates on our car radio. We had no way of finding out if we should evacuate.
Since most stop lights were out, with the exception of lights directly off highway exit ramps, we had been notified before the outage to consider all four-way intersections as four-way stops. Some Marin County drivers were heedless of the request and in one instance, my wife and I narrowly avoided an accident when a driver sped through a busy intersection.
Wildfire season is the new normal for Northern California, but Northeast Iowa has dealt with its climate issues. We reached out to some old Dubuque friends who told us about the flooding along the Mississippi this spring and summer.
The river was at or above flood stage for 90 days during that time. The previous record was 37 days. Miller Riverview Park, a popular campground, was accessible for only 10 days. Sandbars, small beaches for recreational boaters, were submerged during the flood. Tributaries of the Mississippi became un-navigable for canoe enthusiasts.
Davenport, just 60 miles downstream, experienced record flooding. On May 2, the Mississippi crested at 22.7 feet, 5.7 feet above flood stage. An article in the fall 2019 issue of Audubon noted that, without a permanent floodwall, Davenport now is using its riverfront parkland and marshes to act as a release valve rather than pushing the rushing waters downriver to the next towns.
In Western Iowa, flooding along the Missouri River has inundated portions of Interstate 29, prompting local and state lawmakers to develop short- and long-term plans to deal with what appears to be a yearly occurrence that threatens the viability of a major thoroughfare.
Both our home in California and our home for 35 years in Iowa are experiencing the effects of a changing climate. It is time to take more aggressive measures to preserve the beauty that graces both the coastal lands and the heartland.