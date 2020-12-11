Aug. 10 started out as a typical summer day in Northeast and Central Iowa.
But later that morning, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., issued a severe thunderstorm warning — not unusual for that time year. Midwesterners were used to seasonal thunderstorms, even severe ones, throughout the summer and particularly at summer’s end.
At 10:42 a.m., the National Weather Service upgraded the storm threat, warning of damaging winds of “up to 75+ mph.” By 10:57 a.m., the word “derecho” was included in the warning. At 11:25, the decision was made to tag the warning with PDS (potentially dangerous situation), a rarity among weather warnings. The threat included warnings of up to 100 mph winds.
Now, it was getting serious. And if residents didn’t know what a derecho was when they woke up on that Monday morning, they definitely knew by that afternoon.
“Derecho 911: Iowa’s Inland Hurricane,” by the husband-wife team of meteorologist Terry Swails and freelance journalist and former broadcast anchor Carolyn Wettstone chronicles not only the science of the storm but also the stories of the people who experienced it.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, area took the brunt of the storm.
“Most people became aware that eastern Iowa was in a very vulnerable place,” Swails said. “At that point, the watch was in effect, and you could see a line of storms moving through. People were starting to become aware that it was going to be 70, even 75 miles an hour. But I don’t think anybody was anticipating 140 mile per hour winds that could be on you just like that.”
Ironically, the term “derecho” was coined by an Iowan more than a century ago. The Spanish word for “straight,” as opposed to the word “tornado,” which means “twisted,” was first used by meteorologist Gustavus Hinrichs, a University of Iowa professor who founded the first state weather service in the U.S.
“A tornado is spinning violently in all directions,” Swails said. “But Gustavus was shrewd enough to notice distinctive patterns to say, ‘That wasn’t a tornado. That was something entirely different,’ and he talked about straight-line winds or straight-line blow. The term languished for almost a hundred years, but he really nailed it and got the word out there.”
The Cedar Rapids derecho was the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history, with an estimate of more than $7.5 billion in damage. The personal trauma that many experienced is captured by Wettstone’s stories of the survivors.
“This happened on Aug. 10, and I was interviewing folks in late September, early October,” she said. “Many weeks had gone by, and I think what really resonates with me is how emotional it was for them to speak about it. You could still hear the tears in their voices. It was an emotional and physical and cultural thing that happened to them. Not only dealing with the loss, but then, having to rebuild and restart. It was just monumental for so many of them.”
One story in the book that stood out to Wettstone was the tale of Diamond, a prize mare who survived the derecho, although the 80-year-old barn where she lived did not. The Bierschenk family, owners of Diamond, spent two hours cutting her and several cattle out of the barn. All except one calf survived.
There was one death in Cedar Rapids, and two other deaths in the area were attributed to the storm.
“When you consider the 140 mile per hour winds and the amount of trees that went down, that’s probably about as low-end as you’re going to see in a storm like this,” Swails said.
Swails and Wettstone emphasized the impact the storm would have on Iowa for years to come.
“Eighty-five percent of the trees in Cedar Rapids are gone,” Swails said. “That’s two-thirds. It’s going to be another 15 to 20 years before those can come back because the storm took almost all of them.”
While the Cedar Rapids area quickly has recovered in some areas — power lines that would normally have taken months to replace were restored in two weeks — there are some damages that will take much longer to come back from.
“The agricultural impact on the state is very important to this story,” Swails said. “I don’t think it’s getting as much attention as it probably should. All the way from west of Des Moines and Ames all the way across the entire central third of the state, it was like a tornado that was 40 miles wide just went through. It was a monster storm. This was literally an inland hurricane.”
“Derecho 911: Iowa’s Inland Hurricane” can be ordered by visiting www.tinyurl.com/y59kp6e9. Orders placed by Tuesday, Dec. 15, will be delivered in time for Christmas.