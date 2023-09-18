Some sources say that the smoothie was developed by a young man named Steven Kuhnau who was lactose intolerant. Since he couldn’t have milkshakes, he concocted a frosty mixture of fruit, ice and other ingredients. It was such a taste sensation that he went on to launch Smoothie King in 1973.

Fast forward 50 years. We now know that one of the best health benefits of a smoothie is the super-dose of flavanols you get from berries, grapes, pineapple, oranges, mango and even cocoa. Flavanols are polyphenols that offer anticancer, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral benefits, as well as protection for your nerves and heart.

