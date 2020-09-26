It becomes a bit overwhelming to hold our joy and confidence today. The layers of fear and discontent seem to multiply with every passing day.
And yet, despite everything that can and does weigh us down, we can be confident that, with God beside us, there are no dead ends. God uses everything for good.
All lessons teach us. They lead us beyond our current thinking, awareness and knowing. No doubt, we have our moments of great fear and a lack of confidence in the signs along the way.
Our everyday systems of governance, solutions for climate control, accuracy of wellness information and educational protocol all seem more than complex and yet, something within our core as we travel along can secure us if we are really believers. Believing in God, believing in God’s Spirit among us and believing that “dying and rising” is the most profound truth we can trust.
Together, we are Americans. Together, we are believers who discover support when we are most afflicted and accompaniment when we are most fearful. Every unexpected turn leads us through untried territory and real mystery.
Every cull de sac turns us around to return to the path just traversed, to see differently, to know more and to find a light of rescue, offered most often by someone else.
Our confident assurance within our faith is that we are never alone. God’s Spirit abides within our doubts and questions, worries and fears. Spiritually, there is no dead end. Whatever befalls us will have meaning as God reveals His presence and truth hidden beneath the rubble.
Until the present falls apart, we have little need to look for more, better or different. Some would suggest that many of us really have lost our way, abandoned our moral compass. If that be true, returning to our foundation of faith could well be the road map we need that will unite us.
What we learn in the Gospel is that we discover God when we are most broken and in need. In our suffering, however that comes, we grow a capacity to find meaning through that very struggle. With faith as our anchor, we can embrace the possible as we put our lives back together from storms, fire, illness and floods.
We move from victim to empowerment. And we learn how to use our pain to become more humane, more caring and compassionate.
If we’re on a journey, it’s difficult to imagine any of us having a clear road map. Feeling lost or abandoned along the road of life is full of graced possibilities if we choose to travel with the Lord. An awakening with new life emerges. We hear: “See, I make all things new for those who love me.”
There might be many solutions to the myriad troubles of today but none greater than keeping company with THE ONE who knows the way and IS the way.