The tumultuous food-drought cycle of recent years has cleared the way for new shore habitat along tri-state area rivers and ponds.
Along the Mississippi River, patrons of the Dubuque Riverwalk have had new scenery this summer — not just from the new Art on the River exhibit — but also of a lush wetland ecosystem where feet of water normally runs.
Backwater marshes along the river, like Deere Dike Park, are crowded with aquatics, like arrowhead, or wapato, and American Lotus, which usually are relegated to waters near banks by the depth of water at the marshes’ center. More inland, the drought has left ponds on Dubuque County Conservation parks ringed with mud flats, which numerous species have now claimed.
All of these new ecosystems, even where temporary, create tremendous opportunity for plant and animal species — native and invasive alike. And their emergence was caused by more than just drought.
Some areas, like along Dubuque’s Riverwalk, were exposed simply because the Mississippi River’s levels have been very low all summer, due to drought across the upper Midwest. Here, people have been treated to a vibrant spectacle this summer — aquatic wildflowers. Early August earned the bright, pink, face-sized circles of the native halberd-leaf rose mallow and other related mallow species. Now, the area is rife with the tall flowers of invasive purple loosestrife. All along the Mississippi’s backwaters, swollen colonies of American lotus — North America’s largest native flower — float on the water.
“We have seen a historic amount of these plants that you would not have seen in these places 20 years ago,” said Ed Britton, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service refuge manager for the Savanna District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. “We have gotten so many comments from people about how beautiful all the flowers are.”
Other areas with new growth though, especially on the Wildlife and Fish Refuge’s many islands, had to first be cleared by the Mississippi itself.
Britton said that the near-record 2019 flood, which arrived swiftly and stayed for months, killed tens of thousands of trees on the refuge. Those decayed during the drought years following. Then, this spring’s flood snatched them away downstream. That left stretches of shoreline open and unprotected. The same floodwaters that removed the trees also carried seeds and shoots from upstream.
“One of our biggest concerns is the loss of those trees,” he said. “These invasive species can land and take over the understory, and crowd out new growth (of native species).”
Some of those invasives have blown up along rivers, including the purple loosestrife blooming now.
“That was sold at many of the landscape stores before it became clear how invasive it was,” Britton said. “For years, we even released galerucella beetles, because they survive entirely on the loosestrife.”
Britton said Japanese hops, which can climb and smother trees, and phragmites, or flowering rushes, are other invasives that have benefited from the new land.
But, much to conservationists’ joy, flood-resistant native trees also have taken root where they could replace those lost to the recent floods. Not a week after this year’s floodwaters receded, banks near the East Dubuque boat ramp bristled with sandbar willow saplings. Those then sheltered sturdier species of willows, sycamores and cottonwoods which thrive in floodplains.
“That’s a good thing we’ve seen in terms of this good water,” Britton said. “Things like cottonwoods are a good, flood-resilient tree. They survive the flooding and come back. So do some of the other plants. It’s incredible the kind of tolerance the cattails and arrowheads can be.”
Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston said that mud flats surrounding the pond at Ringneck Ridge Wildlife Area and areas at Massey Marina have grown thick with vegetation, which he hopes can foster game and migrating birds this fall.
“Especially if the water comes back, that will be great for waterfowl,” he said.
Britton said growing aquatic populations can also help water quality.
“The reality of it is, it slows current down and helps the sediment in the water,” he said. “That lotus and arrowheads have come in with such numbers, (water in) most of those areas are clear. You can see several feet down. Any time you get that in the ‘Big Muddy’ it’s remarkable. It provides amazing habitat for fishes, mussels too.”
Sediment from big floods like this year’s also create problems when followed by droughts.
“The backwaters are growing into land,” Britton said. “Every flood that we get, when that level drops, more (upstream runoff) silt is left. These projects we’ve done for overwintering fisheries – where we dig a deep hole for fish — that fills in. We are seeing so many extremes on the river. That’s the challenge of our future.”