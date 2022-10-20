You may think LeBron James is all flash and fantastic talent, but in truth, he is a sleeper — no really, a big-time, nighttime sleeper. He knows it’s essential to repair and revitalize himself for the next grueling workout. So, in addition to making sure he has precise control of temperature and complete darkness in his bedroom, he uses a soothing sleep app and has his trainer check in to make sure he’s getting his eight-plus hours a night.
Sufficient, high-quality sleep is essential for optimal health and to ward off disease. A study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine reveals why. Lack of sleep causes certain genes to switch on or off in a way that alters disease-fighting white blood cells. That ups chronic inflammation, which is the root cause of everything from osteoarthritis to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and dementia.
It also turns out that it’s best to be an early-to-bed, early-to-rise sleeper. Another study, published in Experimental Physiology, found that folks who hit the hay early are more able to use fat for energy and are more insulin sensitive. Night owls use less fat for fuel and are at greater risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease.
To improve your sleep quality and have earlier bedtimes and awake times (the same seven days a week), get daily, vigorous exercise and adopt a plant-based diet free of inflammatory, processed ingredients. For recipes that foster sleep, enjoy the “In the Kitchen with Dr. Mike and Chef Jim” videos at www.greatagereboot.com/library.
