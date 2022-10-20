You may think LeBron James is all flash and fantastic talent, but in truth, he is a sleeper — no really, a big-time, nighttime sleeper. He knows it’s essential to repair and revitalize himself for the next grueling workout. So, in addition to making sure he has precise control of temperature and complete darkness in his bedroom, he uses a soothing sleep app and has his trainer check in to make sure he’s getting his eight-plus hours a night.

Sufficient, high-quality sleep is essential for optimal health and to ward off disease. A study in the Journal of Experimental Medicine reveals why. Lack of sleep causes certain genes to switch on or off in a way that alters disease-fighting white blood cells. That ups chronic inflammation, which is the root cause of everything from osteoarthritis to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and dementia.

