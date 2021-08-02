Over the years, home remodeling shows from “This Old House” to the “Property Brothers” have inspired millions of fans to redo their house — even gut it and rebuild from the basement to the roof.
Well, a new study published in the journal Cell shows you how to do a gut renovation in just 10 weeks in order to rebuild your immune system, damp down inflammation and ease damage done by chronic diseases such as diabetes.
The researchers found that eating yogurt, kefir and fermented cottage cheese (we recommend nondairy versions — and no sugar added), as well as kimchi and other fermented vegetables, vegetable brine drinks and kombucha tea increases overall microbial diversity and decreases inflammatory provocateurs — and the more fermented foods you eat, the stronger the remodeling effect.
Specifically, the researchers found that eating fermented foods decreased levels of certain overstimulated immune cells and 19 inflammatory proteins.
How does that help? Well, one of those proteins, interleukin 6, has been linked to conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Type 2 diabetes and chronic stress — and the immune cells and other proteins add fuel to the fire as well.
An inflamed immune system, which gets hyper-revved from a lack of physical exercise, stress and a diet loaded with ultraprocessed foods, sugars, egg yolks, and red and processed meats, can be tamed. So if you battle chronic health problems, here’s your chance to remodel your gut biome. Check out “Fermented Foods Grocery List” on DoctorOz.com, and Dr. Mike’s “What to Eat When Cookbook” for great recipes using these foods.