BELLEVUE, Iowa — Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced its 2021 schedule.
Shows will take place at 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 12 and 26, July 17 and Aug. 7 and 21. A show also will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4. All shows will take place south of Lock and Dam No. 12, on Riverview Street.
Admission is free, with donations accepted.
Ski Bellevue is one of four water ski show teams in Iowa and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/skibellevue or www.youtube.com/skibellevue.