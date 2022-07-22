The 44th annual DubuqueFest — a celebration of art, music and culture presented by the Dubuque Fine Arts Society — will return for its second late summer appearance following last year’s return after its COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.
Festival director Ali Levasseur said shifting the event from May to August came about for a couple of reasons: Weather and the pandemic.
“Weather was the big factor,” she said. “August is hot. But in May, we were more likely to deal with rain. We took a survey of the artists, and most of them said they would still participate in August. So, we made the change.”
Levasseur said the turnout was better than she had hoped.
“We were very pleased with the attendance, even though it was a little smaller,” she said. “We were really excited and appreciative for the response we got last year (coming out of the pandemic).”
This year’s fair will feature more artist vendors, music and community booths.
“We opened it up to include community organizations,” Levasseur said. “So, it will be a mix of an art fair and a community fair.”
Community organizations participating include Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, Hillcrest Family Services, Riverview Center, Habitat for Humanity and others who will provide information on services and volunteer opportunities.
The weekend also will feature a tribute to two well-known community members — Mike Ironside, a former DubuqueFest director and musician, who passed away last August, and Bob Ressler, a local musician who passed away in May.
“Mike was the director of DubuqueFest for many years,” Levasseur said. “He was always connected to it, even when he wasn’t director, and was always involved.”
The main stage for DubuqueFest has been named the Ironside Stage. On Sunday, the Lonely Goats will perform and host an open mic. Ironside and Ressler were members of the band.
“They always called their Sundays, ‘Sunday Funday,’” Levasseur said. “So, that is what we’re going to call Sunday at DubuqueFest.”
Potters, painters, jewelry designers, photographers, woodworkers, illustrators and multimedia artists are a few of the vendors who will sell their work during the festival.
DeAnna Banks, a body jewelry artist from Gary, Ind., will have a booth at DubuqueFest for the first time.
“When I was in college, I attended a conference in Dubuque,” she said. “I didn’t know anybody there, but I had such a beautiful time, I’ve been looking for a way to come back ever since.”
The multitalented Banks, who also plays bass and is a roller derby queen, will be bringing her 2-year-old son, A.J., to assist her. She said it’s an experiment she hopes will work.
“This will be his debut,” she said. “It’ll be a really nice test run.”
Banks’ pieces range from $15 to $80. She is excited for her debut, although she is reluctant to call herself an artist.
“I never thought of myself as an artist or a musician or anything like that,” she said. “I just see a need and I fill it.”
Jacob Gustav Robertson, a Dubuque native and multimedia artist, also will be new. His paintings and masks, inspired by his time spent as a student in Australia and New Zealand, reflect his love for the myths and symbols of Aboriginal tribes and the indigenous wildlife.
“I use the symbols to add more meaning to my paintings,” he said. “I became really fascinated by the history and mythology of the aboriginal people there.”
Robertson’s whimsical koala masks are $25. His paintings start at $25.
Levasseur said following the pandemic, the Dubuque Fine Arts Society is seeing the number of vendors grow, a good sign that DubuqueFest is making a strong comeback.
“We have about 10 or 15 new vendors this year,” she said. We’re very happy about that. This weekend is all about celebrating the arts and the community and everything that we have here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.