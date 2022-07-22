The 44th annual DubuqueFest — a celebration of art, music and culture presented by the Dubuque Fine Arts Society — will return for its second late summer appearance following last year’s return after its COVID-19 pandemic hiatus.

Festival director Ali Levasseur said shifting the event from May to August came about for a couple of reasons: Weather and the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.