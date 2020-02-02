What's it worth on eBay? Hay mows to hay lofts

This is a bit of farming history, that I am sure many of my readers from the rural areas of the Midwest will remember.
Storing crops always has been a way of life for farmers and filling the barns with hay for winter feeding was important. Long before automobile size round bales of hay, the summer crop was cut and laid in the hay mows.
This trolley would run on a rail down the center of the barn with ropes and hay forks attached. The hay would be picked up off the wagon and rolled down the rail to the center of the barn and dropped into the hay loft.
This cast iron treasure sold recently on eBay for $100.