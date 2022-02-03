David Resnick carries a motto that has served him well throughout his life: “If your ship doesn’t come in, swim to it.”
“I’m not someone who is afraid to get in the water,” he said.
But after more than three years at the helm of the Northeast Iowa School of Music as executive director, Resnick, 63, plans to turn the ship’s wheel over to a new captain at the end of March.
A search for his successor is underway.
Resnick came into role following NISOM founder Tracey Rush’s decision to scale back her leadership position at the school in 2018. It marked a professional transition for Resnick, who had taught music at Clarke University for 25 years.
“It was something that stretched me and took me in a new direction of growth,” he said. “But whether you’re a band director or an executive director, you’re giving direction. My first love has always been teaching, but providing good direction was something I felt I could contribute and do well.”
Resnick began his education career in Tampico, Ill., where he taught music for three years. After that, he and wife Mimi moved to Dubuque, where Resnick would teach music at Wahlert Catholic High School for nine years before his lengthy career at Clarke.
Under his guidance at NISOM, the school saw growth in enrollment, increased teaching salaries from $24 to $30 per hour, added two grand pianos and a concert organ, established a five-keyboard piano lab, expanded its teaching space with a whisper room, installed acoustic treatment in each studio, upgraded the office management system, refined its website, updated its graphics and logos, and increased the school’s overall financial stability by doubling its endowment.
“One thing I said was that when I left, I wanted NISOM to have a mattress of money underneath it, and we’re very fortunate that we have had tremendous support from the community and dedication from our talented faculty,” Resnick said. “But I also wanted it to be a happy place for people to come — a place that students enjoyed but that teachers also liked to be.”
At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which shuttered the opportunity for in-person music lessons to continue, Resnick was quick to roll out a plan to continue lessons virtually. He upped the ante for technological capabilities at NISOM, placing Zoom stations in each of its studios, in addition to implementing COVID-19 mitigations, including Plexiglass barriers in studios as students and faculty returned.
Hillard Salas, president of the board of directors at NISOM, credited Resnick with increasing the school’s visibility in the community, as well as expanding upon and refining what the school had to offer.
“One of the biggest things David brought with him was his connections in the community and experience in music,” Salas said. “I think that was very good for everybody involved, and it will only give our next executive director a leg up in terms of further expanding what David was able to do during his tenure with NISOM. We’re certainly sad to lose David, but it isn’t ‘farewell.’ We’re happy that he’ll remain involved with the school in some way. He will continue to be an excellent resource for the school of music.”
Retirement hardly will mean treading water for Resnick, who routinely has immersed himself in an assortment of diverse outlets, from serving at-large on the Dubuque City Council since 2007 — with a bid for mayor in 2021 — to performing to composing for musicals and ballet.
The latter is something he is especially eager to revisit, after collaborating with the Dubuque Academy of Ballet with original works in 2015.
“What’s so great about Dubuque is its great support for the arts, the collaboration and the opportunities,” Resnick said. “In other communities, I might not have been so lucky to see my work produced.”
While he might be hanging up his hat as executive director, he has no plans to step away entirely from teaching or from NISOM.
“I plan to retire to something and will remain very active,” he said. “There will be hiking and biking, but I also see composing, performing and community service in my future.”
In recent years, Resnick picked up teaching adjunct music at Loras College and the University of Dubuque, with plans to continue. He also hopes to stay involved at NISOM as a member of JazzQ, the New Horizons Band and special projects the new executive director might envision.
“I’ve been blessed to have a career in music. What drew me to NISOM was it’s mission — ‘to make the life-changing benefits of music accessible to all,’” said Resnick, quoting the school’s mission statement. “But I always believed the mission and the bottom line had to be of equal importance. The school is in a good place, and I feel very proud and very confident in the future of NISOM.”