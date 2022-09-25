As the air becomes cooler and crisper, local breweries are keeping German roots in mind.
Many area breweries began to have marzen-style beers on tap this month for Oktoberfest. The annual celebration includes events in Germany that began Sept. 17 and will end Oct. 3. Dubuque Oktoberfest also was held earlier this month.
However, local brewers plan to keep the German brews flowing throughout the fall or until their batches run out. Some breweries also will be featuring seasonal beers specifically meant to be enjoyed in the autumn season.
Below are Oktoberfest and autumn drink options at a few area breweries.
Backpocket, Dubuque
Backpocket’s main facility in Coralville, Iowa, made two sports-themed brews this year for fall.
Owner Jacob Simmons said Backpocket has had Hawktoberfest — named for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes — for the past 10 years. New this year is Clonefest, named for the Iowa State University Cyclones. Simmons said both are considered marzens, though Clonefest is the lighter of the two.
“There is a clear connection there,” he said. “When I think of the fall season, tailgating is front and center of my head.”
This fall, Backpocket also is partnering with Wilson’s Orchard in Iowa City to make an apple ale fermented with the orchard’s apples.
Dimensional Brewing Co., Dubuque
Dimensional’s Gordonfest is once again back this year and likely will be available until the end of October.
Grant Wulf, co-founder and brewer, said the marzen-style beer is named after Cascade’s Gordonfest. The event previously was a reunion for descendants of Gordon, a yellow lab that sired 399 puppies.
“It’s my favorite seasonal beer,” Wulf said. “It’s probably the most traditional one. With German heritage, we’ve got a pretty good heritage around the area. And it goes really well with most German-style foods, brats and sauerkraut.”
Franklin Street Brewing, Manchester, Iowa
The Manchester brewery will once again have Franktoberfest available for customers. Co-owner Kyle Sands said the traditional marzen lager will be available in cans or kegs most of the winter.
New this year is an imperial cherry porter with bourbon. Sands said the brew will also be available this winter, but he was not sure how long it would last.
“It’ll probably go fast,” he said. “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
River Ridge Brewing, Bellevue, Iowa
River Ridge once again has released Marzen Chronicles, its traditional Oktoberfest beer. Co-owner Kelly Hueneke said the brewery released the beer at its Oktoberfest and sixth anniversary celebration on Saturday.
“It’s really clean, with a character of a whisky malt,” she said. “It’s real good, clean, crisp.”
In addition, Hueneke said River Ridge also released a new brew on Saturday for the fall season: A salted caramel apple lager.
Textile Brewing Co., Dyersville, Iowa
Textile hosted a three-day Oktoberfest celebration from Sept. 16 to 18. At the start of the celebration, co-owner Tom Olberding said two Oktoberfest beers were released: Märzen and Festbier, both of which are traditional Oktoberfest brews.
“I lived in Munich (Germany) about five years ago, and that was a great experience,” Olberding said. “(Dyersville) is such a great German community. It makes sense to celebrate it.”
Olberding said the Oktoberfest beers usually run out in two or three weeks due to their popularity.
In addition, he said Textile will release a pumpkin spice amber beer around Halloween.
TLC Brew Works, Holy Cross, Iowa
The brewery began selling its Oktoberfest brew on Sept. 15. Carol Woten, one of the three people who opened TLC Brew Works in April, described the beer as orange in color and “earthy.”
The brewery also will have a pumpkin spice beer for the fall.
Woten said one barrel of each of the Oktoberfest and pumpkin spice beers were made and would only last as long as the single barrel.
“We’re excited to be experiencing our first Oktoberfest beer in a German community for the fans of that type of brew,” she said. “For all of the pumpkin spice fans, we have a brew for you, too.”
