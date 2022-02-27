Hardcover Fiction
1. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
3. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James, Riverhead Books
4. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
5. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
8. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
9. Pure Colour, Sheila Heti, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
10. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf
11. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD
12. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper
13. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday
14. The Books of Jacob, Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.), Riverhead Books
15. The Christie Affair, Nina de Gramont, St. Martin’s Press
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
3. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
5. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster
6. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
7. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper
11. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life, Arthur C. Brooks, Portfolio
12. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
13. Good Enough: 40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books
14. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper
15. The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Skyhorse
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
9. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
11. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press
12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
5. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
6. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
7. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
8. Maus I & II Paperback Box Set, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
9. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
13. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
14. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press
15. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra
6. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
9. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
2. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
3. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
5. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
6. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
7. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
8. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion
9. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick
10. The Ice Cream Machine, Adam Rubin, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
15. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
Young Adult
1. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
2. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
3. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
9. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
10. This Woven Kingdom, Tahereh Mafi, Harper
11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
15. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams
3. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila
4. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
5. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books
6. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
7. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
10. Mina, Matthew Forsythe, Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
12. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books
14. Out of a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
15. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
6. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix