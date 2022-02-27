Hardcover Fiction

1. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

3. Moon Witch, Spider King, Marlon James, Riverhead Books

4. Violeta, Isabel Allende, Ballantine

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

7. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine

8. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking

9. Pure Colour, Sheila Heti, Farrar, Straus and Giroux

10. Recitatif: A Story, Toni Morrison, Zadie Smith (Intro.), Knopf

11. Devil House, John Darnielle, MCD

12. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper

13. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday

14. The Books of Jacob, Olga Tokarczuk, Jennifer Croft (Transl.), Riverhead Books

15. The Christie Affair, Nina de Gramont, St. Martin’s Press

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

3. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press

4. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

5. How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question, Michael Schur, Simon & Schuster

6. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

7. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, FSG

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

10. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper

11. From Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life, Arthur C. Brooks, Portfolio

12. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books

13. Good Enough: 40ish Devotionals for a Life of Imperfection, Kate Bowler, Jessica Richie, Convergent Books

14. Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy, Jamie Raskin, Harper

15. The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Skyhorse

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books

4. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

6. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

7. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

8. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

9. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley

10. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin

11. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press

12. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial

14. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books

15. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

5. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

6. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

7. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage

8. Maus I & II Paperback Box Set, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

9. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

10. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Vintage

11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

13. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

14. How to Love (Mindfulness Essentials #3), Thich Nhat Hanh, Jason DeAntonis (Illus.), Parallax Press

15. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam

5. Foundation, Isaac Asimov, Spectra

6. The Eye of the World, Robert Jordan, Tor

7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW

8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

9. Women Who Run With the Wolves, Clarissa Pinkola Estés, Ballantine

10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido

2. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

3. Out of My Heart, Sharon M. Draper, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

5. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

6. Northwind, Gary Paulsen, Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR

7. Stuntboy, in the Meantime, Jason Reynolds, Raúl the Third (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

8. Daughter of the Deep, Rick Riordan, Disney-Hyperion

9. The Beatryce Prophecy, Kate DiCamillo, Sophie Blackall (Illus.), Candlewick

10. The Ice Cream Machine, Adam Rubin, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

11. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

12. Amari and the Night Brothers (Supernatural Investigations #1), B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray

13. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

15. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

Young Adult

1. Ain’t Burned All the Bright, Jason Reynolds, Jason Griffin (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books

2. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

3. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books

4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

5. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

9. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

10. This Woven Kingdom, Tahereh Mafi, Harper

11. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

12. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf

13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books

14. You’ll Be the Death of Me, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

15. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

Children’s Illustrated

1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

2. Aaron Slater, Illustrator, Andrea Beaty, David Roberts (Illus.), Abrams

3. The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Renée Watson, Nikkolas Smith (Illus.), Kokila

4. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

5. Just Help!: How to Build a Better World, Sonia Sotomayor, Angela Dominguez (Illus.), Philomel Books

6. The Smart Cookie, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper

7. Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem, Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

8. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers

9. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words, Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

10. Mina, Matthew Forsythe, Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books

11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

12. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), Clarion Books

14. Out of a Jar, Deborah Marcero, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

15. The Year We Learned to Fly, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books

Children’s Series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

3. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

4. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

5. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

6. Spy School, Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

8. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

10. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

Recommended for you