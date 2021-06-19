I’ve never done Talmud.
I’ve never seen anyone do Talmud, except on the pages of books I’ve read, whose stories take readers inside the lives of devout observers of Judaism.
One of those books is “The Chosen,” by Chaim Potok, the story of an unlikely friendship between two teenage Jewish boys — the Orthodox Reuven and the ultra-Orthodox Danny, whose father is a Hasidic rabbi. (Danny’s calling to study psychology is at odds with his father’s dream that he become a rabbi.)
It’s been a few years since I’ve read “The Chosen,” although I’m now reading another Potok book, “My Name is Asher Lev,” about a Hasidic teen with a gift for creating art.
But I remain drawn to the scenes in “The Chosen,” where Reuven and Danny are invited to join the rabbi and other Hasidic men in a session of studying Talmud.
What is Talmud?
It’s a collection of centuries-old writings on Jewish laws and legends. Studying Talmud was probably what 12-year-old Jesus was doing in the temple in Jerusalem, when Joseph and Mary noticed he was missing, and frantically searched for him (Luke 2:41:52).
I never gave much thought to what Jesus might have experienced — sitting among the teachers, listening, asking questions — until I read the description of Danny and Reuven doing Talmud, in “The Chosen.”
It sounded fascinating.
Studying religious writings — in my experience, and I suspect in the experience of many people of faith — is serious, solemn work. For Lutherans like me, it tends to be a left-brain activity, a cognitive, systematic process, sometimes tedious, sometimes satisfying, but never joy-filled.
That’s why the Talmud scene from “The Chosen” stood out in my memory.
Most of the men in the group — certainly the rabbi, Danny’s father — had read those writings hundreds of times. Yet, by reading together in a group, and thinking out loud about what they read and how they read it, they came up with insights that were fresh, delightful and surprising.
Something similar happens in a good study group like the current Wednesday morning Bible study on Exodus, facilitated by my church’s gifted interim pastor.
The group experience is vital, whether we’re all in the same room or whether we’re linked via an interactive computer program. We need to see each other’s faces, tell our stories and share our insights.
At its best, our study — like the Talmud study in “The Chosen” — is a right-brain, creative, colorful activity. It’s work that feels like play.
The roles of the teachers and students are often blurred, even reversed.
Group study of sacred writings is not the same as worship, but it’s just as essential to a rich, full faith walk.
I’m starting to understand why not-quite-teenage Jesus was so drawn to it.
In the story in Luke, Jesus comes off as a little bit sassy to his understandably worried parents, when he says, “How is it that you sought me? Did you not know that I must be in my Father’s house?”
I can imagine Jesus saying something more like this: “Mom, Dad, I got caught up in the joy of joining others in experiencing the mysterious, spiritual richness of the written word. I can’t wait to do it again.”