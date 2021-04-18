The tri-state area’s outdoor recreation industry is preparing for a season filled to bursting with customer interest, continuing pandemic-driven demand from 2020 but with continued impacts to product supply line.
The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 triggered widespread lockdowns or lesser recommendations, in the case of Iowa, in an attempt to slow the spread of the disease. But health professionals widely prescribed outdoor recreation as a significantly safer way to remain active.
So, people flocked to activities like cycling, kayaking, hiking, fishing and more in numbers never seen in recent memories.
“In my experience, which is a decade, what we experienced in 2020 was unprecedented,” said Dave Hartig, of Bicycle World in Dubuque. “I’ve never seen anything like it. Finding themselves at home, under quarantine probably made the need to get out. People are feeling more sedentary and isolated when they’re locked down inside.”
The same proved true for Nuts Outdoors in Galena, Ill., where both the gear retail and rental sides of business boomed.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen at first,” said owner Silas Tepple. “But no matter what for us it’s been the COVID jackpot.”
And with the nation’s vaccination rollout not beating the arrival of spring, outdoor recreation’s popularity seems to, for now at least, be perennial.
“For what it’s worth, it started already picking up in March this year, people trying to buy kayaks and bikes,” Tepple said. “We’re two months ahead of time. I wish I could tell you if it will be a long-term uptrend, but I think it’s here for now. Some people got exposed to the outdoors and outdoor recreation for the first time.”
But that boom in 2020 caused scarcity in gear needed for some outdoor activities. New kayaks were nigh impossible to find for most of last year. Things were no easier in the cycling realm.
“One thing that we forget is Dubuque isn’t the only market. The pandemic was global,” Hartig said. “The demand on equipment is global. It’s not an isolated thing. That’s the reason inventories are short and pipelines are dry.”
He said that before the pandemic, a rider could call with a part they need or a full bike, and Bicycle World could have it in a couple of days.
“Just-in-time was a fully functional paradigm,” Hartig said. “Bike orders placed today aren’t being filled until fall by the manufacturers. We have our order pipeline full. I want people to be able to plan for that.”
This log jam in new gear orders, though, has not been all bad.
“What pleases me greatly is, because of the shortage of new equipment, we saw a boom in people finding old equipment that had just been stored away, bringing it in and fixing it up,” Hartig said. “That fits into the ethos of this shop — if it can be made to service your needs, there’s no need to replace it.”
In Galena, Nuts Outdoors also rents kayaks, canoes and paddle boards for trips on the Galena River. There, the boom in interest also has led to adapted preparations.
“We’re going to have more staff, more river runs,” Tepple said. “We’re adding more hours. Our last boating window will be from 7 to 9 p.m. We started doing that at the end of last year.”
Multiple calls to Fever River Outfitters in Galena and Maquoketa River Rentals in Maquoketa went unanswered for this story.