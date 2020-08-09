National Book Lovers Day is today, and it is a holiday many of us can get behind.
Something I love about books is their ability to show readers that it is OK and ultimately inevitable for people to mess up. Whether the characters are being selfish, hurtful or just plain ignorant, it is comforting to know that they are not irredeemable.
By the end of most books, we see so much growth from characters. It gives readers permission to make mistakes, along with room to grow and develop beyond those mistakes.
To celebrate loving books and the messy characters within them, here are a few of my favorite recent young adult publications:
“Clap When You Land” (Quill Tree Books, 2020), by Elizabeth Acevedo
This novel in verse focuses on two sisters, Camino and Yahaira, who have gone 16 years without knowing of the others’ existence.
Yahaira has grown up in New York City, living with her Papi during the school year until he leaves her and her mother for the Dominican Republic each summer. Camino, an ocean away in DR, waits all year with her Tía for her Papi to come home during the summer months.
When their Papi dies in a plane crash, their worlds finally collide and they begin to reckon with the life-altering secrets their father kept hidden from them. In alternating chapters, readers learn the ways in which the loss of their father impacts both girls, how their grief leads to forgiveness and how discovering sisterly love for the first time has the power to change everything.
“The Field Guide to the North American Teenager” (Balzer + Bray, 2019), by Ben Philippe
Norris Kaplan has just moved to Texas after growing up in Canada and is having just as much trouble adjusting to the heat as he is to American high school.
To help himself cope, Norris creates a “field guide” to log every snarky thought about his classmates. From cheer leading mean girls to bullying jocks to surprisingly likable weirdos, the field guide quickly fills up with funny, if not a little harsh, takes on nearly everyone Norris meets.
As time goes on, Norris gets a job, starts a local hockey team and accepts that there are a few things in Texas worth loving. With big John Green vibes, this novel paints an empathetic portrait of a teenager who uses snark to cover up his insecurities.
“This Time Will Be Different” (HarperTeen, 2020), by Misa Sugiura
CJ Katsuyama wants nothing more than to live up to the expectations of her wildly successful mother, but she always seems to fall short of making her proud. So instead, CJ contents herself with helping run the family flower shop — and surprises herself by having a knack for it.
Unfortunately, CJ’s contentment vanishes when her mom decides to sell the flower shop to the McAllisters, the family who swindled local Japanese-American families — including hers — out of their property when they were sent to internment camps during World War II.
The decision sparks a community-wide controversy that finally inspires CJ to give her all to fight for what she believes in. When her mother forbids her from being involved in the movement, will CJ continue fighting for her values, or will she once again take a backseat to her life? Filled with highly relatable characters, this novel explores what it means to be successful and illuminates a time in U.S. history that rarely gets discussed.
Hopefully one of these young adult novels sticks out to you and helps you celebrate National Book Lovers Day. All of these titles and more can be found at your local library. Come check them out.