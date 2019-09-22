HARDCOVER FICTION

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

3. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner

4. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur

5. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown

7. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf

8. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf

9. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria

10. Quichotte, Salman Rushdie, Random House

11. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

12. Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com

13. Chances Are . . ., Richard Russo, Knopf

14. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

15. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown

2. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House

3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

4. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books

5. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death, Caitlin Doughty, Dianné Ruz (Illus.), Norton, $25.95, 9780393652703

6. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books

7. She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

9. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S

10. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

11. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World

12. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S

13. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House

14. Everything Is Figureoutable, Marie Forleo, Portfolio

15. Super Pumped, Mike Isaac, Norton

TRADE

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor

2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

5. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

8. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Back Bay

9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

10. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin

11. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

12. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

13. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage

14. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor

15. Beloved, Toni Morrison, Vintage

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

3. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau

4. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books

6. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House

7. Heartland, Sarah Smarsh, Scribner

8. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press

9. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay

10. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

11. The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War, Neal Bascomb, Mariner

12. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

13. Great at Work: The Hidden Habits of Top Performers, Morten T. Hansen, S&S

14. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner

15. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown

3. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket

4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

6. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam

7. Blood Work, Michael Connelly, Grand Central

8. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin

9. Look Alive Twenty-Five, Janet Evanovich, Putnam

10. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

3. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

4. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women, Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo, Timbuktu Labs

5. Stargazing, Jen Wang, First Second

6. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children

7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

10. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin

11. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic

12. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

13. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

14. Strange Birds: A Field Guide to Ruffling Feathers, Celia C. Pérez, Kokila

15. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Puffin

YOUNG ADULT

1. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers

2. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second

3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

4. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

5. Are You Listening? Tillie Walden, First Second

6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

7. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

8. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World

9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

10. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

11. Dry, Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

12. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

13. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Dutton Books for Young Readers

14. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest

15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books

2. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

5. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Joyner (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess, Anna Dewdney, Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers

9. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper

10. Bruce’s Big Storm, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion

11. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial Books

12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

13. Hey Grandude! Paul McCartney, Kathryn Durst (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

15. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

2. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

3. Who Was/Is...? Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic

5. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

