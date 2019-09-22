HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Nan A. Talese
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. The Institute, Stephen King, Scribner
4. A Better Man, Louise Penny, Minotaur
5. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
7. The Secrets We Kept, Lara Prescott, Knopf
8. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz, Knopf
9. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
10. Quichotte, Salman Rushdie, Random House
11. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
12. Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir, Tor.com
13. Chances Are . . ., Richard Russo, Knopf
14. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
15. Inland, Téa Obreht, Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
2. Call Sign Chaos, Jim Mattis, Bing West, Random House
3. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
4. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir, Samantha Power, Dey Street Books
5. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death, Caitlin Doughty, Dianné Ruz (Illus.), Norton, $25.95, 9780393652703
6. How To, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
7. She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, Penguin Press
8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
9. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
10. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
11. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
12. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
13. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino, Random House
14. Everything Is Figureoutable, Marie Forleo, Portfolio
15. Super Pumped, Mike Isaac, Norton
TRADE
PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
5. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
6. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
8. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Back Bay
9. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
10. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
11. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
12. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
13. Hippie, Paulo Coelho, Vintage
14. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor
15. Beloved, Toni Morrison, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
3. 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari, Spiegel & Grau
4. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
5. The Spy and the Traitor, Ben Macintyre, Broadway Books
6. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown, Random House
7. Heartland, Sarah Smarsh, Scribner
8. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
9. Dopesick, Beth Macy, Back Bay
10. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
11. The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War, Neal Bascomb, Mariner
12. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
13. Great at Work: The Hidden Habits of Top Performers, Morten T. Hansen, S&S
14. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
15. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. The Goldfinch, Donna Tartt, Little Brown
3. Red War, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
6. Shadow Tyrants, Clive Cussler, Boyd Morrison, Putnam
7. Blood Work, Michael Connelly, Grand Central
8. We Were the Lucky Ones, Georgia Hunter, Penguin
9. Look Alive Twenty-Five, Janet Evanovich, Putnam
10. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Best Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
2. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
3. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women, Elena Favilli, Francesca Cavallo, Timbuktu Labs
5. Stargazing, Jen Wang, First Second
6. The Wonders of Nature, Ben Hoare, DK Children
7. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
10. The Okay Witch, Emma Steinkellner, Aladdin
11. Super Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
12. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
13. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
14. Strange Birds: A Field Guide to Ruffling Feathers, Celia C. Pérez, Kokila
15. Fish in a Tree, Lynda Mullaly Hunt, Puffin
YOUNG ADULT
1. Frankly in Love, David Yoon, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
2. Pumpkinheads, Rainbow Rowell, Faith Erin Hicks (Illus.), First Second
3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
4. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. Are You Listening? Tillie Walden, First Second
6. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
8. Pet, Akwaeke Emezi, Make Me a World
9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
10. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
11. Dry, Neal Shusterman, Jarrod Shusterman, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. Looking for Alaska, John Green, Dutton Books for Young Readers
14. The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupery, Harvest
15. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, Sonia Sotomayor, Rafael López (Illus.), Philomel Books
2. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School! Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
3. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Puffin
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, Dr. Seuss, Andrew Joyner (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess, Anna Dewdney, Reed Duncan, Viking Books for Young Readers
9. The Scarecrow, Beth Ferry, The Fan Brothers (Illus.), Harper
10. Bruce’s Big Storm, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
11. If I Built a School, Chris Van Dusen, Dial Books
12. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
13. Hey Grandude! Paul McCartney, Kathryn Durst (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
15. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Who Was/Is...? Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
4. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier (Illus.), Scholastic
5. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
9. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic