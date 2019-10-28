Best-selling author Kent Nerburn will speak about diversity at the Loras College Miller Academic Resource Center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Nerburn is best known for his work respectfully bridging Native and non-Native cultures. He has written or edited 14 books on spiritual values and Native American themes.
He has been called “one of America’s living spiritual teachers” by the prestigious Spirituality and Practice website/magazine. Harper Collins publishers have praised him as “one of the few American writers who can respectfully bridge the gap between Native and non-Native cultures.”
He is best known for “Letters to My Son,” essays on issues of significance for a young person growing up in contemporary America;
“Neither Wolf nor Dog: On Forgotten Roads” with an Indian Elder which won the Minnesota Book award for creative non-fiction in 1995.