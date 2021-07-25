The following is a sample of major events in larger venues within driving distance of the tri-states. For most, you can visit www.ticketmaster.com for tickets. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, check venues for postponed or canceled events.
Cedar Rapids
U.S. Cellular Center (319-398-5211, uscellularcenter.com)
Billy Idol, 8 p.m. Aug. 1. $42-$147.
Happy Together Tour, Aug. 5, $49.50-$79.50.
The Greatest Hits of Foreigner, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. $39.90-$149.50.
Blue Oyster Cult, 7 p.m. Aug. 13. $37-$82.
Chris Tomlin, Kari Jobe, Bethel Music, 7 p.m. Aug. 13. TBA.
Jake Owen, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15. $32.50-$89.50
Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence, 7 p.m. Sept. 25. $39.50-$59.50.
Brett Young, 8 p.m. Nov. 5. $39.50-$165.
Kansas, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $45.50-$125.
Clint Black, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $49.50-$135.50.
Postmodern Jukebox, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. $39.50-$185.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $35-$75.
Celtic Woman Celebration, 7 p.m. June 1, 2022. $42.
Riverdance, 7:30 p.m. June 9. $53-$78.
Iowa City
The Englert (319-688-2653, www.englert.org)
Leo Kottke, 7 p.m. Sept. 17. $33.50-$53.50.
Ben Railway Robey, 8 p.m. Sept. 18. $16-$22.
Parker Millsap, 8 p.m. Sept. 22. $20.
Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Matt Sweet Superwolves, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $35.
Jake Shimabukuro, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7. $15-$56.50.
Lucy Dacus, 7 p.m. Oct. 8. $15-$25.
Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10. $15-$37.50.
Pokey LaFarge, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $15-$26.50.
Dispatch, 7 p.m. Oct. 16. $20-$37.50.
Taj Mahal, 7 p.m. Oct. 17. $45-$65.
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $15-$180.
Dar Williams, with Heather Maloney, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $15-$50.
Bob Mould, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24. $20-$35.
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. $55.50-$75.70.
Billy Prine, 7 p.m. Nov. 1. $20-$39.
Todd Snider, 8 p.m. Nov. 3. $15-$25.
Watkins Family Hour, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. $20-$32.
Betty Lavette, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25. $20-$35.
Graham Nash, 7:30 p.m. March 29. $20-$69.50
Madison
Barrymore Theatre (608-241-8633, www.barrymorelive.com)
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP with Joe Robinson, 7:30 p.m. July 30. $22-$32.
Tab Benoit, 8 p.m. Aug. 11. $26 advance, $31 day of show.
Marcia Ball and Tommy Castro, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6. $30 advance, $35 day of show.
Steeldrivers, 8 p.m. Oct. 7. $30 advance, $35 day of show.
Jonathan Richman & Bonnie “Prince” Billy, 8 p.m. Oct. 8. $35.
Drive-By Truckers, 8 p.m. Oct. 12. $25, $35, $55.
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $50 in advance.
Sierra Hull, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $25 advance, $30 day of show.
Billy Prine, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $45.
Todd Snider, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. $30.
Wynonna Judge with the Big Noise, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17. $45.
Sammy Rae and The Friends, 8 p.m. Nov. 19. $18 advance, $20 day of show.
Gaelic Storm, 8 p.m. March 10, 2022. $25.
Robert Cray Band, 8 p.m. March 27. $35 advance, $40 day of show.
Quad Cities
Adler Theater (563-326-8500, www.adlertheatre.com/events)
Dwight Yoakam, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3. $49. $69, $99, $128.
Alan Parsons Live Project, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $35.10, $45.80, $72.55, $11.
Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30 p.m. March 8. $39.50, $49.50, $75.
TaxSlayer Center (309-764-2000, www.taxslayercenter.com)
Smurkchella Reloaded, 5 p.m. Aug. 1. $65, $85, $125.
Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28. $37.50, $49.50, $69.50, $89.50.
Michael Buble, 8 p.m. Sept. 16. $68.50, $88.50, $143.
Kane Brown, 7 p.m. Sept. 18. $78, $88, $98, $100.
TobyMac, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. $22.75, $32.75, $42.75, $72.75, $92.75.
MercyMe, 7 p.m. Nov. 11. From $25.
JoJo Siwa, 7 p.m. Feb. 4. $39.50, $49.50, $69.50.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 8 p.m. April 9. $41.75, $62.75, $83.75, $136.25.
Matchbox Twenty, 7:30 p.m. June 18. $35, $47, $63, $85.
Wisconsin Dells
Crystal Grand Music Theatre (877-987-6487, www.crystalgrand.com)
Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $60.95-$155.
Wayland, 8 p.m. Aug. 20. $9.41-$150.
Oak Ridge Boys, 3 p.m. Aug. 21. $19.95-$45.95.
Mitchell Tenpenny with The Cadillac Three, 5 p.m. Aug. 28. $15.91-$125.
Whiskey Myers, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29. $35.
Sebastian Bach with Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, 8 p.m. Sept. 10, $16.95-$151.
Thompson Square, 8 p.m. Oct. 1. $19.95-$150.
Gary Allan, 8 p.m. Oct. 8. $19.95-$150.
Jerrod Niemann, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. $29.95-$35.95.
Gin Blossoms, 8 p.m. Oct. 29. $19.95-$169.
Home Free, 8 p.m. Oct. 30. $19.95-$150.
Randy Houser, 8 p.m. Nov. 13. $19.95-$65.95.
Little River Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 10. $39.95-$62.95.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m. Dec. 11. $19.95-$69.95.
Josh Turner, 8 p.m. Dec. 17. $19.95-$150.
Rick Springfield, 8 p.m. Dec. 18. $19.95-$150.
Celtic Woman, 8 p.m. April 15. $17.95-$62.95.
Others
• Chicago Allstate Arena
(847-635-6601), www.allstatearena.com
• Chicago Theatre
(312-462-6300), www.thechicagotheatre.com
• Chicago House of Blues
(312-923-2000), www.houseofblues.com
• Chicago Akoo Theatre at Rosemont (Rosemont Theatre)
(847-671-5100), www.rosemonttheatre.com
• Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena
(515-564-8000), www.iowaeventscenter.com