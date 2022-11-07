If your birthday is today: Keep your money someplace safe. Avoid feuds and situations that force you to take sides. Make having freedom to create and do your own thing your priorities; you'll find a path to happiness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Anger and impulse will get you in trouble. Change doesn't always make things better. Consider the outcome of your decisions.

