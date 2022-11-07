If your birthday is today: Keep your money someplace safe. Avoid feuds and situations that force you to take sides. Make having freedom to create and do your own thing your priorities; you'll find a path to happiness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Anger and impulse will get you in trouble. Change doesn't always make things better. Consider the outcome of your decisions.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Get your act together, stick to the truth and question anything that doesn't sound right. Take responsibility. Keep life simple.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Making your space comfortable and convenient will turn your place into the perfect drop-in center for friends, family and peers. Mixing business with pleasure will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a moment to go over what's happening before you make a move. Channel your energy. Be disciplined.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Move money around and make investments. Focus on health, wealth and legal issues. Ignore those who have unrealistic expectations.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) An activity that gets your blood flowing will improve your stamina. Refuse to let anyone push you in the wrong direction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Draw on your resources, and you'll discover ways to make your life easier. Take care of your responsibilities. Strive for perfection.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't stop until you are confident you have reached your destination of choice. It's nice to help others, but before you do, help yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Approach life with a positive attitude and share information with others. You will find peace and happiness. Take the initiative.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You'll need discipline to overcome obstacles. Refuse to let sudden changes disrupt your plans. Take precautions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Go on an adventure, try something new and see what develops. Be open to suggestions, but don't let anyone bully you into something that benefits them more than it does you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't get worked up over trivial matters and pay attention to self-improvement instead of trying to change others. Fitness and personal growth will help you put things in perspective.
