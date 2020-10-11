What's it worth on eBay? My favorite thing to sell

When working with clients, we often are asked what sells the best. My standard answer is gold and silver.
During the past 60 days, gold has hit a high of $2,063.01 per ounce, on Thursday, Aug. 6. It closed on Friday, Sept. 25, at $1,860.26 per ounce. That’s a price drop of $202.75 in a span of less than 60 days.
Selling gold is based on two important factors — the total gram weight and the purity of the gold content of the item you are selling.
Recently, we had a client bring us some years of service awards from John Deere Dubuque Works. We had awards from 10 to 30 years. The items had a combination of 10k gold and gold filled.
The 10k gold weighed in at 24.9 grams. The final auction price on eBay for this collection was $799.