Hardcover Fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

2. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner

3. Book of Night, Holly Black, Tor

4. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday

6. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books

7. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow

8. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking

10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking

11. City on Fire, Don Winslow, Morrow

12. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf

13. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner

14. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco

15. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House

2. This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns, Simon & Schuster

3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf

4. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

6. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

7. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina Brown, Crown

8. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

9. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster

10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery

11. I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood, Jessi Klein, Harper

12. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World

13. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown

14. Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico, Rick Martínez, Clarkson Potter

15. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books

Trade Paperback Fiction

1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press

3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage

6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco

7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central

8. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books

9. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine

10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor

12. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley

13. The Book Woman’s Daughter, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark

14. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House

15. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage

Trade Paperback Nonfiction

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin

3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow

4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House

5. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House

6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown

7. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon

8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House

10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books

11. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton

12. Gender Queer: A Memoir, Maia Kobabe, Oni Press

13. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House

14. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay

15. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster

Mass Market

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon

4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace

5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

7. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell

8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet

9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor

10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow

Early and Middle Grade Readers

1. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR

2. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books

3. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1), Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix

4. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

5. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix

6. Cress Watercress, Gregory Maguire, David Litchfield (Illus.), Candlewick

7. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic

8. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

9. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

10. My Own Lightning, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers

11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

12. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second

13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books

14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

15. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix

Young Adult

1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books

2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press

3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books

4. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books

5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember

6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix

7. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen

8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR

9. Bravely, Maggie Stiefvater, Disney Press

10. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

12. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill

13. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

14. Legendborn, Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books

15. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends

Children’s Illustrated

1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House

3. Book of Questions, Pablo Neruda, Paloma Valdivia (Illus.), Enchanted Lion Books

4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle

5. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends

6. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

8. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick

9. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

10. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books

11. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams

12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

13. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books

14. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman

15. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney

Children’s Series

1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

4. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix

5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet

7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers

8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic

9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic

Recommended for you