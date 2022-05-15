Hardcover Fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
3. Book of Night, Holly Black, Tor
4. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
6. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
7. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
8. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill, Doubleday
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
10. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
11. City on Fire, Don Winslow, Morrow
12. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf
13. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
14. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
15. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns, Simon & Schuster
3. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
4. Finding Me: A Memoir, Viola Davis, HarperOne
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
6. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
7. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor—the Truth and the Turmoil, Tina Brown, Crown
8. The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
9. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
10. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
11. I’ll Show Myself Out: Essays on Midlife and Motherhood, Jessi Klein, Harper
12. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
13. How to Tell a Story: The Essential Guide to Memorable Storytelling from The Moth, The Moth, Meg Bowles, Catherine Burns, Jenifer Hixson, Sarah Austin Jenness, Kate Tellers, Crown
14. Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico, Rick Martínez, Clarkson Potter
15. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Book Lovers, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
6. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller, Riverhead Books
9. The Dictionary of Lost Words, Pip Williams, Ballantine
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
11. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
12. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
13. The Book Woman’s Daughter, Kim Michele Richardson, Sourcebooks Landmark
14. Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout, Random House
15. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
3. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
4. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
5. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
6. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
7. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
8. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
10. The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of the Whole Stupid World, Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books
11. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
12. Gender Queer: A Memoir, Maia Kobabe, Oni Press
13. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
14. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
15. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race, Walter Isaacson, Simon & Schuster
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. Better Off Dead, Lee Child, Andrew Child, Dell
8. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. American Gods, Neil Gaiman, Morrow
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Marvellers (Marvellerverse #1), Dhonielle Clayton, Khadijah Khatib (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. BYR
2. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
3. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1), Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix
4. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
5. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
6. Cress Watercress, Gregory Maguire, David Litchfield (Illus.), Candlewick
7. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
8. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. My Own Lightning, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
13. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
14. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. The Awakening Storm: A Graphic Novel (City of Dragons #1), Jaimal Yogis, Vivian Truong (Illus.), Graphix
Young Adult
1. I Kissed Shara Wheeler, Casey McQuiston, Wednesday Books
2. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Delacorte Press
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
5. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
6. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
7. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
8. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
9. Bravely, Maggie Stiefvater, Disney Press
10. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
12. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill
13. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
14. Legendborn, Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
15. A Magic Steeped in Poison (The Book of Tea #1) (An Indies Introduce Title), Judy I. Lin, Feiwel & Friends
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
3. Book of Questions, Pablo Neruda, Paloma Valdivia (Illus.), Enchanted Lion Books
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
6. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. Big Truck Little Island, Chris Van Dusen, Candlewick
9. Lizzy and the Cloud, Terry Fan, Eric Fan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
11. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
12. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
13. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
14. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
15. Disney Encanto Little Golden Book, Naibe Reynoso (Adapt.), Alejandro Mesa (Illus.), Golden Books/Disney
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
7. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
8. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Berat Pekmezci (Illus.), Scholastic
9. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
10. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic