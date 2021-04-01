PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Health will host its annual art competition, “Say It Out Loud,” throughout May in honor of National Mental Health Month.
Artwork will be accepted from Saturday, May 1, through Monday, May 31. Entries will be featured throughout Southwest Health facilities all year to raise awareness.
The theme is a research-based best practice slogan that aims to dispel common misperceptions about mental illness and create opportunities for meaningful dialogue.
The competition theme must appear somewhere in the work.
Participants must be 6 or older and live in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties.
Art media accepted includes posters (pencil, oil, pastel, computer-generated made on paper, canvas or other surface), original photography, sculpture, video, short essay or poetry.
Competition cash prizes include $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. All participants will receive a “Say It Out Loud” bracelet.
The entry form and artwork deadline is 4:30 p.m. May 31, postmarked or delivered to Southwest Behavioral Services, 1450 Eastside Road.
Entry forms can be picked up or are available at www.southwesthealth.org/say-it-out-loud-art-contest.